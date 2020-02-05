Sports roundup: Late rally dooms Vikings, drop to 6-3 in CSL

DINUBA - Kingsburg remains in second place in the Central Sequoia League after a 53-51 defeat to Dinuba on Friday.
The Vikings drop to 21-3 overall and 6-3 against league opponents. The Emperors (21-5) stay atop the standings at 8-2.
Kingsburg had a 15-point lead in the second half and Dinuba fought back to tie the game 45-45 in the fourth quarter. The Emperors eventually took a 48-45 lead on a three pointer with 1:36 left to play.
The Vikings answered back with a layup to cut the score 48-47, but the Emperors extended their lead 51-47 on another three-point shot with 1:06 remaining.
Down 53-50 with 2.1 seconds left, Vikings’ guard Jason Gunn attempted two free throws, making the first one. On his second attempt, Gunn shot the ball towards the rim, giving his team a chance of one more play, and Logan Bryum grabbed the rebound, but he missed the shot at the buzzer.
Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Heading into Tuesday’s game against Central Valley Christian, the Vikings still had a shot at a CSL title. The Vikings need the Emperors to lose one of their final two games to have a chance of a CSL co-championship. If Dinuba loses out and Kingsburg wins their final three games, then the Vikings are the outright CSL champions.
The Emperors play CVC at home on Thursday and will host Exeter on Feb. 12.
Kingsburg last played CVC on Tuesday (after press time).
Dinuba will outright win the CSL with a victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday and a Vikings loss on Tuesday.
Kingsburg will play at Exeter on Thursday and the Vikings will conclude the regular season in a home game against Selma on Feb. 11.
Selma boys soccer
EXETER - Selma continued their playoff push with a 6-0 win over Exeter on Thursday.
Gregory Salazar, Edward Carranza (two goals), Pedro Rangel, Giovanni Segovia and Daniel Garcia each scored for the Bears. Gerardo Soto had four assists.
The Bears improved to 11-8-2 overall and 10-2 in the CSL.
Selma last played against Immanuel on Tuesday (after press time). The game served as a home game for the Bears and it was their senior night. It was the regular season finale for Selma.
Up next for the Bears is the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs. Matchups and seedings should be posted on the Central Section website this weekend.
The first round of the playoffs begin on Feb. 11.
Selma girls soccer
REEDLEY - The Bears earned their fifth CSL win with a 2-1 victory over Exeter on Friday.
Leslie Figueroa scored both goals for Selma.
The Bears improved to 13-9 overall and 5-6 against league opponents.
Selma last played Immanuel on Tuesday (after press time). The game served as a home game for the Bears and it was the first matchup of a doubleheader with the boys soccer team, who played in the nightcap. It was senior night for both Selma soccer teams. It was the regular season finale for both squads.
Up next for Selma is the Division III playoffs and the Bears next opponent should be known this weekend. Playoff matchups and seeding should be posted on the Central Section website.
The first round of the playoffs begin on Feb. 12.
Kingsburg boys soccer
DINUBA - Kingsburg was defeated 6-0 by Dinuba in a CSL game on Thursday.
It was the seventh time that the Vikings were shut out this season. Kingsburg dropped to 10-14 overall and 4-6 in the CSL.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Vikings last played CVC in their final home game on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will play on the road against Exeter on Thursday.
Kingsburg girls basketball
KINGSBURG - The Vikings were handed their eighth loss in nine games after falling 40-25 to Dinuba on Friday.
Kingsburg dropped to 6-15 overall and 3-6 in the CSL.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Vikings last played CVC on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will host Exeter for its senior on Thursday and will conclude the regular season against rival Selma on Feb. 11.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com