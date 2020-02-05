Sports roundup: Late rally dooms Vikings, drop to 6-3 in CSL

DINUBA - Kingsburg remains in second place in the Central Sequoia League after a 53-51 defeat to Dinuba on Friday.

The Vikings drop to 21-3 overall and 6-3 against league opponents. The Emperors (21-5) stay atop the standings at 8-2.

Kingsburg had a 15-point lead in the second half and Dinuba fought back to tie the game 45-45 in the fourth quarter. The Emperors eventually took a 48-45 lead on a three pointer with 1:36 left to play.

The Vikings answered back with a layup to cut the score 48-47, but the Emperors extended their lead 51-47 on another three-point shot with 1:06 remaining.

Down 53-50 with 2.1 seconds left, Vikings’ guard Jason Gunn attempted two free throws, making the first one. On his second attempt, Gunn shot the ball towards the rim, giving his team a chance of one more play, and Logan Bryum grabbed the rebound, but he missed the shot at the buzzer.

Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.