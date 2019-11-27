FRESNO - Kingsburg and Selma had representatives at the CIF Central Section Cross Country Finals at Woodward Park on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Rajvir Rai of the Vikings had the overall finish for the green and gold. The junior finished 39th in the Division IV girls race with a time of 22 minutes, eight seconds, and one hundredth of a second (22:08.01). Rai was the only local female competitor.
On the boys side, Kingsburg’s Ivan Gonzalez and Selma’s Octavio Gonzalez each had the best times for their respective squads in the Division IV race.
Ivan Gonzalez was 61st while Octavio Gonzalez was 63rd. Ivan Gonzalez finished with a time of 18:45.02 while Octavio Gonzalez recorded a time of 18:45.98.
Other local competitors included Juan Aragon (Selma), Carlos Avendano (Selma), Adam Nichols (Kingsburg), Brandon Hidalgo (Selma), Christopher Rosas (Selma), Ben Kozlowski (Kingsburg), Seth Magnotti (Kingsburg), and Steven Rosales (Kingsburg).
The meet featured five 5,000 meter races each for the boys and girls and all the events were split up by division.
Selma girls basketball
LEMOORE - After falling in their season opener, the Bears bounced back by winning two straight games to begin the season at 2-1.
Selma defeated Lemoore 53-41 on Thursday and had a 57-39 victory over Roosevelt two days prior. Both games were on the road.
In the game against Lemoore, the Bears went up 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime with a 30-20 lead. Selma outscored the Tigers 23-21 in the second half and held Lemoore to four points in the third quarter.
Statistics of the games against Lemoore and Roosevelt were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Bears began the season with a 63-49 loss at home to Porterville on Nov. 18. Elena Loutherback (14 points) and Audrey Gonzalez (14) scored in double-figures while Yesenia Sanchez and Clarissa Moreno each added eight.
Selma last played Washington Union at home on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears will play on the road against Madera South on Dec. 2. The Bears will host its annual Selma Shootout Tournament on Dec. 4-7.
Kingsburg boys basketball
EASON - The Kingsburg Vikings begin the 2019-20 campaign at 2-0 after defeating Washington Union 65-48 in a non-league road game on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Two days prior, the Vikings defeated Mt. Whitney 63-46 in a road matchup.
Statistics from these games were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Vikings last played Madera at home on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will host El Capitan from Merced on Saturday at 6 p.m. After, the Vikings will host the 69th Annual Kingsburg Lions Club Classic on Dec. 4-7.
Kingsburg girls soccer
MADERA - The Kingsburg girls soccer team begin the season at 3-0 overall after defeating the Liberty-Madera Ranchos Hawks 1-0 on Thursday.
Through the first three games, the Vikings have outscored their opponents 11-0. Kingsburg defeated Washington Union 6-0 at home on Monday, Nov. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
In the game against the Hawks (0-1), Montelongo scored the only goal of the game in the 20th minute with an assist from Shelby Reed.
In the matchup against the Washington Union Panthers (0-3), Montelongo had a hat trick for the Vikings, scoring goals in the 3rd, 37th, and 48th minute.
Kingsburg took a 3-0 lead at halftime with goals from Montelongo, Emma Price, and Khole Hodges. Price followed Montelongo’s first goal with a score in the 6th minute and Hodges added to the scoreboard on a free kick in the 20th minute.
Montelongo’s second and third goals increased the Vikings lead to 5-0 through 48 minutes of play. Taryn Irigoyen added a goal in the 50th minute on a header with an assist from Heidi Ahumada.
Kingsburg last played Taft (0-0) at home on Monday (after press time). The Vikings will resume play at home against Clovis North (0-0) on Dec. 3.
Selma girls soccer
LEMOORE - The Selma Bears placed third at a tournament at Lemoore High School after going 3-1 at the tourney on Nov. 22-23.
The Bears defeated Kerman 1-0 in the bronze medal game. Selma started the tournament with a two-goal performance from Leslie Figueroa in a 2-0 victory over Coalinga. The Bears followed that game with a 1-0 win over Mission Oak. Mya Rosas scored the goal for Selma.
In the semifinals, the Bears fell 1-0 to Sierra Pacific and it was the only time that Selma was scored on throughout the tournament. The Bears outscored their opponents 4-1 in the two-day event.
Selma opened the season with a 5-0 road win over non-league opponent Washington Union on Nov. 20. Mya Rosas (two) Jasmine Lozano, Leslie Figueroa, and Julie Aceves were responsible for the goals.
The Bears have a road matchup against Fresno High today at 3 p.m.
Kingsburg boys soccer
HANFORD - The Kingsburg boys soccer team improved to 2-0 after a 4-2 victory over non-league opponent Hanford (0-1) on Nov. 19.
Jordan Rios scored twice while Nathon Meza and Emmanuel Fernandez each had a goal. The Vikings scored all four of their goals in the second half.
Kingsburg will host Orange Cove (1-1) in a non-league game on Dec. 2.
Selma boys soccer
FRESNO - The Selma boys soccer team fell to 0-3 after losing 4-2 on the road to the Sunnyside Wildcats (3-0) in non-league action on Nov. 21.
Two days prior, the Bears fell 4-1 on the road to the Golden West Trailblazers (2-1).
Statistics from both games were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Bears last played on the road against Tulare Western on Tuesday (after press time).
Selma will compete in a tournament at Lemoore High School on Dec. 6-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.