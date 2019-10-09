{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Figueroa

In this Feb. 27, 2019, Enterprise Recorder file photo, Selma High wrestler Richard Figueroa works a move in the top position during a 106-pound match against Nikko Beato of Rancho Bernardo in day one of the 2019 CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield on Feb. 21.  

 Jeremiah Martinez, Enterprise Recorder

Wrestling

IOWA CITY, IOWA - Selma High wrestler Richard Figueroa retained his top ranking at the 2019 Who’s No. 1 dual at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena at the University of Iowa on Saturday.

Figueroa defeated Stevo Poulin of New York in a 8-1 final. The future Arizona State Sun Devil entered the event as the top ranked 113-pounder wrestler in the nation, according to Flowrestling.

The dual match features the best high school wrestlers in the country, who compete for the nation’s top ranking in their respective weight class.

It was Figueroa’s second straight year competing and being victorious at the event. He defeated Ohio’s Jacob Decatur 1-0 in 2018.

Figueroa, a two-time CIF State champion, will enter his junior prep season for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.

Volleyball

SELMA - The Selma volleyball team gave their rival a competitive match, but Kingsburg came out on top with a 3-0 sweep in a Central Sequoia League game at Selma High on Oct. 1. The set scores were 25-22, 26-24, 25-17.

Jennah Torres, Ally Cotton, and Olivia Doyle each had 11 kills for the Vikings while Marissa Cerda led the Bears with 12 kills. Torres also had two aces while Cambria Brandon recorded four kills and two aces.

Kingsburg’s Khole Hodges had 23 assists while Lucy Doyle followed that number with 15.

Selma setter Mia Salinas had 16 assists and five digs while Bears libero Laila Gallardo had 17 digs.

On Oct. 3, the Vikings defeated Immanuel 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16) while the Bears lost to Central Valley Christian in a 3-0 sweep (11-25, 16-25, 14-25).

Selma continued CSL play on Monday in a 3-0 losing effort to Dinuba while Kingsburg played Hanford West on the same day. As of press time, the final result of the Vikings and Huskies game was not available to the Enterprise Recorder. Set scores and stats from the Bears and Cavaliers matchup were also unavailable.

Today, Selma (7-19, 1-7 CSL) will host Hanford West (11-11, 0-5 CSL) in a CSL matchup. Kingsburg (15-15, 5-2 CSL) will also be in league action today against Dinuba in a road game. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The two rivals will meet on Oct. 23 at Kingsburg High School.

Golf

HANFORD - The Vikings continued to push for the top spot in the CSL after notching their third-straight win in a CSL mini tournament at the Kings Country Club in Hanford on Monday.

Kingsburg finished with a score of 103 over nine holes and had a 15-point margin of victory over second place Central Valley Christian (88 points).

Lauren Diener had the best score of any Viking, finishing with 26 points in the No. 3 group. Vikings No. 1 golfer Morgan Oehlschlaeger had the second best score on the team with 22 points, followed by Jordyn Maxfield finishing 20 points, the third best amount for Kingsburg. Rien Torres (19 points) and Jillian Saskai (16 points) finished with the team’s fourth and fifth best scores competing in the No. 2 group while No. 4 Emma Harris had a score of 15 points.

On Oct. 3, the Vikings scored 258 points for a first place finish at a CSL mini tournament at the Ridge Creek Golf Course in Dinuba. Kingsburg bested Dinuba (203 points), CVC (198), and Immanuel (171) in the 18-hole tourney. The victory came after the Vikings placed first in a previous CSL mini tourney on Sept. 26.

Kingsburg (48 points) currently has a seven-point lead over CVC (41 points) in the league standing after winning four of five CSL mini tournaments this season.

The Vikings will compete at a CSL mini tournament hosted by CVC at the Visalia Country Club on Oct. 17. It will be the final mini tourney in league play before the CSL Finals take place at the Lemoore Golf Course on Oct. 22.

The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

