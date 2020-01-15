REEDLEY - Aaron Blancas scored the game-winning layup with 0.5 seconds left in Selma’s 76-75 win over Immanuel on Thursday.
The Bears (7-14) surpass last season’s win total and improved to 3-2 in the Central Sequoia League.
Blancas put in a team-high 33 points, Joey Ramirez scored 23 and DJ Rodriguez added nine.
Before Blancas scored the game winner, Selma was down 72-59 with over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Blancas narrowed the score to 11 points with a basket and those points started a 13-2 run to cut the Eagles lead to 74-72.
Immanuel’s Amren Purewal made a free throw to extend the lead to three points, but Blancas made two free throws to cut the score to 75-74. Blancas would score his game winner on the Bears next possession.
Selma outscored Immanuel 26-19 in the fourth quarter. It was the second time that the Bears have won back-to-back games this season.
Prior to defeating the Eagles, Selma defeated Exeter 66-51 at home on Jan. 7.
Up next for the Bears is a home matchup against rival Kingsburg (17-1, 3-1 CSL) on Friday. The Vikings swept the season series over Selma in the 2018-19 campaign.
Vikings stay defeated in league, Montelongo reaches 100 goals
KINGSBURG - Marissa Montelongo reached the century mark in career goals in Kingsburg’s 5-0 win over Central Valley Christian at home on Thursday.
The Vikings (10-7-2 overall) improved to 5-0 in the CSL and won its 38th straight game against league opponens. Kingsburg gained sole possession of first place in the CSL standings after Exeter (7-3-1, 4-0-1 CSL) tied with Hanford West in a 1-1 final on Thursday.
Montelongo put the Vikings on the board with a goal in the 9th minute. Denise Elias had an assist on the play. Elias had a goal of her own in the 20th minute and Claire Lunde scored six minutes later to add onto Kingsburg’s lead. Shelby Reed had an assist on Elias’ goal.
After the Vikings led 3-0 at halftime, Montelongo scored her 100th career goal in the 50th minute. Lunde netted her second score - the team’s final goal - in the 59th minute. It was Montelongo’s third game back from a knee injury she suffered earlier this season.
Kingsburg will look to hold onto its lead in the standings with a road matchup against Exeter tonight at 6 p.m. The Vikings will host rival Selma (8-6, 3-3 CSL) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Selma boys soccer earn fifth league win
REEDLEY - The Bears continued their pursuit of a CSL championship with a 6-0 victory over Immanuel on Thursday.
Selma (6-7-2 overall) improved to 5-1 in the CSL and are currently in second place in the league standings. Dinuba holds sole possession in first place with a 5-0 CSL record. The Bears’ only CSL loss was to the Emperors on Dec. 17.
Statistics of Selma’s game against Immanuel were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Prior to defeating the Eagles, the Bears defeated Exeter 5-0 on Jan. 7
You have free articles remaining.
Up next for Selma is a rivalry matchup against Kingsburg (8-11, 2-3 CSL) at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Friday at 6 p.m. The Bears defeated the Vikings 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 12.
Selma girls soccer shutout Immanuel
REEDLEY - The Bears earned their third league win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Immanuel on Thursday.
Selma (8-6 overall) improved to 3-3 in the CSL, which has the Bears in third place in the league standings.
Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Prior to the four-goal victory, Selma fell 1-0 to Exeter on Jan. 7
Up next for the Bears is a rivalry matchup with first place Kingsburg (10-7-2, 5-0) on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. Selma fell 2-0 to the Vikings on Dec. 12.
Kingsburg boys soccer continues losing skid
VISALIA - The Vikings fell 2-1 in overtime to Central Valley Christian on the road on Thursday.
It was the fifth straight loss for Kingsburg and the Vikings dropped to 8-11 overall and 2-3 in the CSL.
Statistics of this game was not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Prior to the overtime loss, Kingsburg fell 4-0 to Dinuba on Jan. 7.
Up next for the Vikings is a rivalry matchup against Selma (6-7-2) at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Friday at 6 p.m.
Kingsburg girls basketball lose second league game
KINGSBURG - The Vikings continued its losing streak with a 57-52 home loss to Central Valley Christian on Thursday.
It was the fourth straight loss for Kingsburg and it was the Vikings’ second CSL defeat. Kingsburg dropped to 4-11 overall and 2-2 in league.
Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Prior to losing to the Cavaliers, the Vikings fell 42-30 to Dinuba.
Kingsburg will play on the road today against Exeter at 7 p.m. The Vikings will host rival Selma (16-4, 5-0 CSL) on Friday. Tip-off for the rivalry game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The season series was split 1-1 between the rivals during the 2018-19 campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.