Selma Stories: When art meets activism

This is a tale of two women who went to grade school together and now, as adults, are joining forces to help make Selma more socially conscious.
As you drive along Whitson Street, you can’t miss the large mural painted on the side of La Estrella Market near the intersection with Thompson.
This 72-foot-long mural, by artists Ariel Bird Howe, Mike Howe and Mauro Carrera, is a departure of sorts from others in Selma. Most of those are in the downtown area, while this one is located in the Whitson commercial corridor.
But even more different is that this newest mural comes with a social justice theme.
It’s motif is “De Colores,” a popular Spanish-language song that celebrates the many colors that make up the world. It is also known as an unofficial anthem of the farm workers movement.
The mural features images of Fresno artists Ernie Palomino and Fernando Hernandez creating music and art at one side, and longtime social activist and farm workers union co-founder Dolores Huerta on the other. In between are a couple of references to Mesoamerican culture and colorful script spelling “De Colores.”
It also includes images of protestors carrying signs, including one that says “No human is Illegal.”
Artistic? You bet. Provocative? Sure.
Throughout history, the arts have served several purposes: To calm and edify, to educate and, yes, to provoke emotions — thus creating sometimes-uncomfortable dialogue.
The playwright Lorraine Hansberry (“A Raisin in the Sun”) explained it this way: “… All art is ultimately social; that which agitates and that which prepares the mind for slumber. The writer is deceived who thinks that he has some other choice."
Today we often find this sociopolitical agitation expressed in slogans: Power to the People; Make America Great Again; Black Lives Matter; Si Se Puede; Me Too. All designed to make us reflect and react.
Because many of us see our public art — on T-shirts, on posters, on sidewalks, on walls — as designed to reflect our social awareness and our desire to make a statement.
That, ultimately, is what reconnected Selena Martinez Mak and Sirina Resendez, who attended Selma’s Jackson School together in the 1990s.
Since their childhood Martinez Mak and Resendez have gone on to professional careers and political activism. Martinez Mak (Selma High Class of 2001), who lives in the Bay Area, is a former science researcher turned social entrepreneur. Resendez is a mental health provider and lives in Kingsburg.
Today they are the movers behind The 559 Mural Project, a campaign to use mural art as an expression for social justice. The La Estrella Market mural is its first effort, and Martinez Mak said the group has plans in place for a mural in Sanger, with designs on other cities as well.
Resendez founded Central Valley Allies for Change, which this summer staged marches for social justice in several Valley towns including Selma and Kingsburg. That organization is partnering with the mural project.
Martinez Mak said the La Estrella Market mural builds on the downtown murals project organized by Vickie Filgas and that its location — at a popular market on the edge of Selma’s barrio — “represents socially conscious and culturally relevant art.”
In embracing both art and socio-political expression, this new mural has the potential to edify those who crave a more colorful Selma and believe in its message. It also has the potential to vex those who might disagree.
And that’s the point.
“With this mural of De Colores our intent is to bring light to these issues but also to celebrate justice,” Martinez Mak said. “Because without addressing racial justice and social and economic equity the colors of life don’t shine so brightly.”
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories appears regularly in The Enterprise.
