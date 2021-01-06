Selma Stories: Saying good-bye to a champion Bear

Alan Coles had just hit a strong serve and won the point in an adult recreational tennis match in Clovis in 2004. From behind him, he heard a voice say, “Hey, not bad.”
Coles turned around and smiled. He had recognized the voice immediately as his old Selma High tennis teammate Alberto Perez. That chance encounter led to a re-connection of the two old Bears buddies that lasted until Perez’s passing a few weeks ago.
Coles, a 1972 graduate of Selma High, related that story the other day when I called to talk about the death of his friend and teammate. He also shared fond memories of playing on a 2005 Clovis Tennis Club adult team, coached by Perez, that reached the USTA NorCal regional playoffs.
If you played recreational or competitive tennis in the Fresno area in the last 50 years, there’s a good chance you knew Alberto Perez. If you didn’t know him personally, you were familiar with the name. He had established a well-earned reputation as a player, coach, mentor, club pro and unwavering supporter of tennis.
Perez, Selma High class of 1973, was 66 when he passed on Dec. 18. The tennis community responded to the news with comments on social media in praise of their late friend, teammate, partner, coach and captain.
In Fresno tennis, Alberto Perez was upper echelon. Valley champion in high school, Reedley College Athletic Hall of Fame, Fresno State Bulldog standout.
Many of us also remember him as an ambassador of the game, willing to offer encouragement, advice and coaching to anyone — from a tennis club member to a farm worker’s kid.
Perez had a special desire to teach tennis to underprivileged youth, just as he himself had been mentored by Selma High coach George Quetin in the wooden-racquet days of the early 1970s.
Coles recalled that Quetin saw potential in Perez and wanted to give him the opportunity to be as good as he could be. The coach convinced Perez’s family to let him take their son to tournaments around California.
“That was the turning point, that someone took interest,” Coles said. “Alberto took that to heart and ran with it.”
In 2013, Perez was given the Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Award by the Northern California USTA for his Crew Junior Tennis Performance Group for youth who wanted to learn to play competitive tennis but couldn’t afford the expenses.
Dave Lee, former Selma High player from the mid-1960’s and a longtime coach at Buchanan High in Clovis, said Perez was a positive role model for the youth he coached.
“Alberto had a real heart for helping kids learn the game of tennis,” said Lee, a 1968 Selma High grad. “He had the biggest heart, was so kind.”
In the past week I have heard and seen many similar comments from members of the tennis community — sadness for the passing of Perez and praise for his dedication to fostering the game and helping young people from all backgrounds. (The Perez family’s GoFundMe account had raised more than $4,000 as of Monday morning.)
And that outpouring of respect reinforced my belief that if the Selma Athletic Hall of Fame resumes as planned in 2021, Alberto Perez — probably the best tennis player ever to wear Bears gear — should be a no-brainer for enshrinement.
And to that, I’d bet Alan Coles would respond, “Hey, not bad.”
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” appears regularly in The Enterprise.
