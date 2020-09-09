Selma Stories: In praise of clutter

While cleaning house over the weekend in preparation for lunch guests, I pondered the philosophy of house grooming.
(Yes, I actually think about such esoteric ideas. Don’t hate me for it.)
I vacuumed the living room, arranged the chairs and began to gather up books, magazine and tablets that were strewn around.
Then I stopped to gather myself. How neat did I want our house to be?
It is, I would submit, one if the world’s great questions.
When I visit a home in which every item is neatly stored in its proper place, where every surface is free of clutter, I usually tense up. Oh my God, where do they want to me to sit? Should I leave my shoes on? What if I set down my drink in an improper spot?
OK, maybe I am overstating it, but you get my drift. Uber neat-and-tidiness can look beautiful, like a museum. But the lived-in homey look makes me more comfortable.
So we mopped and vacuumed, wiped down and dusted to provide sanitary conditions for our socially-distanced lunch engagement. (In case you are wondering, we have an 8-foot-long dining table on our patio, cooled by fans.)
But I left the pillows, newspapers, magazines, books and coasters where they sat, so our guests would feel right at home.
All of this is a prelude to this week’s main point: What is the state of our brains?
Our our minds tidy and uncluttered to the point of being rigid? Are we afraid to allow messiness to enter?
Or is our brain full of miscellaneous stuff? Are we open to ideas that might be unsettling and stick around longer than we want them to?
Years ago, as a volunteer for an exchange-student program, I heard this description of open-mindedness: A bend in the road is not the end of the road, unless you miss the curve.
In today’s contentious political climate, where there often seems to be no compromise or conciliation, I wonder how many of us are open only to a straight-and-narrow roadway through life, rather than allow our brains to embrace the curves.
Or are we willing to follow where the road takes us, even if it is a winding, uncomfortable journey on an unfamiliar route?
I would challenge you to ponder that question as you go about your life in the apocalyptic world we occupy. And don’t throw away those old newspapers.
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.
