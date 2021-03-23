Selma, Kingsburg swimmers set records

HANFORD — Individual records were set by swimmers at Selma and Kingsburg high schools last week.
In Hanford at Sierra Pacific High School on Thursday, Selma High Junior Abi Baker set a school record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.50, breaking the old school mark of 2:04.65.
"This is a Selma High School record and to one of Selma High school's top student athletes that will continue to represent Bear Nation in years to come," said Selma High Athletic director Randy Esraelian.
Kingsburg High School senior Jackson Huckabay broke the school's oldest swim records on March 16th with a time of 21.44 seconds in the 50 freestyle. It was his first race of the season.
