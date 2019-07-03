KINGSBURG - Parents and relatives crowded in the stands inside the Crandell Swim Complex to support the swimmers of the Kingsburg Seawolves and the Selma Aqua Bears, as the two teams competed in a Central Valley Swim League dual meet on Tuesday, June 25.
The meet featured swimmers in six different age divisions that ranged from six to 18 years old. A total of 76 events were completed and a final score on both girls and boys divisions was not reported on the final results.
The Seawolves had contributions from all age groups, starting with the 6-and-under girls, who swam in three events. Kingsburg’s 6-and-under girls started it’s day by finishing with the top time in the 100-yard freestyle relay event. The quartet of Jazlyn Lopez, Makayla Van Laar, Brooke Garcia, and Kenzie Krum finished with a time of one minute, 57 seconds, and 34 hundredths of a second (1:57.34).
Krum went to have the best times in the 25-yard freestyle and backstroke events. In the 25-yard freestyle, Krum’s time was 24.45 seconds while later finishing at 30.62 seconds in the backstroke.
As for the 6U boys, the team of Russell teVelde, Beau Perez, Zachary Sanchez, and Micah Mondello finished with the best time in the 100-yard freestyle. Sanchez went on to have the best finishes in the 25-yard freestyle and backstroke events. Sanchez’s time in the 25-yard freestyle was 24.75 seconds while his finish in the backstroke was 28.75 seconds.
Notable individual performers from Kingsburg were Katherine Pavlina (girls 8U 25-yard freestyle, backstroke, breastroke), Logan teVelde (boys 8U 25-yard free, backstroke), Marlee Hard (girls 10U 25-yard free, backstroke), Caleb Johnson (boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley), Koen Ensz (boys 11-12 50-yard backstroke, butterfly), Sienna Abernathy (girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard butterfly), Will Butts (boys 13-14 50-yard freestyle, breastroke), Trent Regier (boys 13-14 50-yard freestyle, butterfly, 100-yard IM), who all won multiple events.
Other Seawolves to win their individual events were Wyatt Jorgensen (boys 8U 25-yard butterfly), Nadia Garabedian (girls 15-18 50-yard freestyle), Cait VanLaar (girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke), Alyson Johnson (girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle) Sydnee Wilson (girls 13-14 50-yard butterfly), Jason Garcia (boys 8U 25-yard breastroke), Maddie Ekizian (girls 10U 25-yard breastroke), Zach Hofer (boys 10U 25-yard breastroke), and Jade Perez (girls 10U 100-yard IM).
As for the Aqua Bears, notable swimmers were Sebastian Chang, who earned the best times in boys 10U 25-yard freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events, followed by Juliana Colado, Abi Baker, Tori Valdez, Addison Moz, Malakai Chavez and Natalie Mares.
Baker placed first the girls 13-14 50-yard backstroke (29.27 seconds) and in the 100-yard IM (1:05.19). Colado earned the top time in the 15-18 50-yard backstroke at 31.63 seconds and in the 50-yard butterfly at 29.84. Valdez had the top time in the girls 15-18 100-yard IM at 1:04.73. Moz finished in the top of the 8u 25-yard butterfly event at 21.67 seconds. Mares earned the top time in the girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke at 45.04 seconds. Chavez earned the top finish in the boys 15-18 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 24.97 seconds.
The Seawolves had a winner in 55 of the meet’s 76 events. On June 27, the Seawolves defeated the Visalia Waves 600-455 in a CVSL meet on the road.
Up next for the Seawolves and Aqua Bears is the CVSL Time Trials meet that will be hosted by the Visalia Seahawks at Golden West High School on July 13.
