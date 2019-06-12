KINGSBURG - Kingsburg High will have someone new at the helm of the athletic department and he is no stranger to the Vikings.
Scott Hodges has officially been named the new athletic director of KHS, which is a role he’s eager to start this summer. Hodges has been the head coach of the girls varsity soccer program since 2013.
“I’m really excited about having the opportunity to work with student athletes, staff, administration, and community members in an additional role as athletic director,” Hodges said. “I’m excited to have a different role within the athletic department.”
Former athletic director Thom Sembritzki will continue his role as the assistant principal at KHS. As of press time, Sembritzki didn’t confirm why he will no longer serve as the school’s athletic director.
As for Hodges, he will continue coaching soccer and teaching at the school in addition to his new athletic director role.
“The biggest thing that appealed to me is the impact that I can have from the athletic director position,” Hodges said. “In terms of promoting and furthering those relationships and building character within our student athletes.”
Hodges acknowledged Sembritzki’s five-year tenure as athletic director, by saying he’s has done an “amazing” job and provided “leadership at the school” while serving in the role.
The newly hired AD added that Sembritzki “worked really hard” to put the athletic department in a great position and it’s heading into the “right” direction.
“We got fantastic facilities, our maintenance crew works really hard, we got incredible coaching staffs, we have excellent support from the administration and teachers,” Hodges said. “I just want to continue to help the athletic program move in a direction that our leadership has already kind of set for us.”
Hodges was a 1991 graduate of Dinuba High before attending Reedley College and earning his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from UC Davis in 1996. He later earned a Master's degree in chemistry from Fresno State in 2007.
His teaching career began at Dinuba High School in 2002 before moving to teach at Kingsburg in 2013, which was the year he began coaching the girls soccer team. During his tenure at Dinuba High, he coached the Emperors girls golf team and helped implement the program at the school.
Prior to teaching at Dinuba High, Hodges worked as a chemical engineer in 1996-2001 before transitioning into a career as an educator.
During his coaching career so far at Kingsburg High, Hodges has led a successful girls soccer program to three consecutive Central Section titles in 2017-19 while accomplishing a 32-0 Central Sequoia League record in the same span. The Vikings also won three straight CSL championships and made three straight appearances in the CIF State regional playoffs in 2017-19. Since he started coaching in 2013, Hodges’ career record is 112-35-9 overall including a 51-10-1 record against league opponents.
As far as balancing his athletic director job with his current duties, Hodges admitted coaching and teaching require significant time, but he aims to stay organized serving in all three roles.
“The biggest thing for me is going to be staying organized and staying ahead all of the athletic director duties,” Hodges said. “For me, it means getting started right away in terms of the work that needs to be done this summer.”
