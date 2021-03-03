Schools scramble to fill football schedules

Athletic directors at Selma and Kingsburg High Schools were left scrambling to complete a football schedule for this spring after more Central Sequoia League schools opted out last week.
Immanuel, Hanford West and Central Valley Christian joined Exeter, who already decided to opt-out leaving Dinuba, Kingsburg and Selma to fill a five-week schedule, which begins March 19.
Kingsburg High School Athletic Director Scott Hodges is getting assistance from Thom Sembritzki to fill out the schedule.
Selma High School School Athletic Director Randy Esraelian completed the new football schedule on Thursday but did not want to officially release it until he could confirm whether the March 19 opener would be an official game or scrimmage.
It appears that the first game in the refurbished Staley Stadium would be on March 26. But fans may not be able to enter. It appears that four immediate family members will be allowed inside.
An official grand opening ceremony will probably have to wait until all COVID-19 restrictions are listed.
Remember, this all depends on local COVID numbers. The COVID-19 new case rate per day per 100,000 population must be under 14. On Jan. 12, that number was 76. The latest available number was 16.6 on Feb. 23 and was expected to be updated on March 2, after the writing deadline. Fresno County also needs to be under a positivity rate of 8 percent. We have been under that number for the last two weeks.
A week ago last Friday, Selma High participated in their first athletic competition since mid-March of 2020 when they participated in the Golden West Invitational in Visalia. The team received goody bags from the Associated Student Body Leadership class. They were only allowed to compete against student-athletes from one other school and did well.
