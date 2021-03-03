You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schools scramble to fill football schedules
0 comments

Schools scramble to fill football schedules

  • 0

Athletic directors at Selma and Kingsburg High Schools were left scrambling to complete a football schedule for this spring after more Central Sequoia League schools opted out last week.

Immanuel, Hanford West and Central Valley Christian joined Exeter, who already decided to opt-out leaving Dinuba, Kingsburg and Selma to fill a five-week schedule, which begins March 19.

Kingsburg High School Athletic Director Scott Hodges is getting assistance from Thom Sembritzki to fill out the schedule.

Selma High School School Athletic Director Randy Esraelian completed the new football schedule on Thursday but did not want to officially release it until he could confirm whether the March 19 opener would be an official game or scrimmage.

It appears that the first game in the refurbished Staley Stadium would be on March 26. But fans may not be able to enter. It appears that four immediate family members will be allowed inside.

An official grand opening ceremony will probably have to wait until all COVID-19 restrictions are listed.

Remember, this all depends on local COVID numbers. The COVID-19 new case rate per day per 100,000 population must be under 14. On Jan. 12, that number was 76. The latest available number was 16.6 on Feb. 23 and was expected to be updated on March 2, after the writing deadline. Fresno County also needs to be under a positivity rate of 8 percent. We have been under that number for the last two weeks.

A week ago last Friday, Selma High participated in their first athletic competition since mid-March of 2020 when they participated in the Golden West Invitational in Visalia. The team received goody bags from the Associated Student Body Leadership class. They were only allowed to compete against student-athletes from one other school and did well.

Results of a Monday afternoon league meet at the Visalia Country Club were not available at press time. The season ends on March 17.
 
Other Selma High sports schedules have been released pending changes and the good COVID numbers. Baseball will begin with a March 24 contest at Firebaugh. 
 
The COVID-19 numbers will probably keep basketball from being played but Kingsburg has fielded a club team for boys and girls that is practicing outside, according to Hodges. Kingsburg has a club water polo team also.
 
Selma High boys soccer is tentatively set to open the season March 9 with a home game against Sunnyside.
 
On the same day, the lady bears are set for a match in Visalia against Mount Whitney.
 
For Kingsburg, the lady Vikings soccer team is scheduled to host Clovis East in a scrimmage Saturday night while the boys face Clovis High at 2 p.m.
Kingsburg boys and girls tennis will open Central Sequoia action against Immanuel on Thursday, on March 18.
 
For Selma tennis, the boys open the season at home on March 9 with the girls on the road the same day. League action begins March 18 against Central Valley Christian.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News