School boards host reorganizational meetings

SELMA — Both the Kingsburg Joint Union High School District Board and the Kingsburg Elementary Charter District Board held their 2020 reorganizational meetings at the same time on Monday, Dec. 14.
The Elementary District meeting was held at the District Office on Stroud Avenue while the High School District meeting was held by teleconference (with outgoing board President Johnnie Thomsen participating on Zoom) at the high school.
New Elementary board officers are decided on a rotation, according to District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Sever.
“We give every a chance,” said Sever.
After trustees Constance Lunde (outgoing Board President) and Frank Yanes were sworn after going unopposed in the November election, trustees elected Shane Murray as the new Board President and Karyll Smith Quinn as the Clerk.
On the high school side, trustees Rick Jackson and Thomsen received the oath of office after going unopposed in November. Jackson was elected President while Trustee Mike Serpa was elected Clerk.
Both board agendas were almost identical, with the school boards hearing and approving the first interim budget report for the districts and other items.
Selection of the members of the committees on the high school board was moved to closed session on a motion by Thomsen. It was eventually tabled until the Jan. 11 meeting. The committees were curriculum, transportation, sex education, budget and finance, recognition, employee relations, Valley Regional Occupational Program, resource planning, voting representative, and legislative representative.