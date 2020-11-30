Santa Lucia Parade canceled due to COVID

KINGSBURG — An announcement was made at the Nov. 18 meeting of the Kingsburg City Council that the annual Santa Lucia Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to COVID concerns.
Barbara Little, office administrator of the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the decision to cancel.
“We are still going to try and make it a day that everybody will enjoy,” said Little.
The annual Julgranfest Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony went on as scheduled last Saturday.
The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce invite the public to join in on the decorating the tree this holiday season. The chamber is sponsoring both residential and commercial contests.
Entry forms are both available at the chamber office, located at 1475 Draper St. Both contest include the opportunity to win prizes, including E-gift card Dala Dollars.
For more information, call the chamber office at 897-1111.
