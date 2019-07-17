KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg girls soccer team will have a slight change on its coaching staff for the 2019-20 season.
Vikings soccer coach Jose Salinas was hired as the head coach for the girls soccer program at Parlier High School. Salinas has coached soccer and softball at KHS for the past 10 years.
“My last child graduated from Kingsburg High this last year and an opportunity came up to coach a school nearby Kingsburg,” Salinas said. “I thought about it and I know I’m coming from a successful program that we built, but I felt like the next step for me would be to become a head coach at a high school. When this job became available, I really thought about it, talked to some people and I felt that it was a good time. A good time to try to help a smaller program.”
Salinas has been part of the Vikings varsity girls soccer coaching staff since the 2013-14 season, which was the year that Scott Hodges took over the program.
Hodges said he was thrilled for Salinas’ opportunity.
“We worked hard to build the program that we have at Kingsburg High School,” Hodges said. “I think this is a great opportunity for him to go serve in Parlier and start up a program there.”
Salinas has been a soccer head coach in the travel ball and junior varsity levels, but his new position at Parlier will be his first time serving as a head coach of a high school varsity program.
Now that he has his first varsity head coaching job, Salinas will hope to turnaround a struggling program that hasn’t had a winning season since the 2008-09 campaign.
From 2009 to 2019, the Panthers have a 28-131-15 overall record including a 10-82-4 mark in West Sequoia League play.
Turning around a struggling program will present a challenge for Salinas, but it’s a process he’s eager to start.
“What I think they need is stability,” Salinas said. “I’m aware of that they’ve gone through quite a bit of coaches throughout the last several years.”
“My plan is to be there long term and hopefully in three years or four years that the team starts proving that it’s able to compete in their league and in the playoffs.”
Salinas started coaching at KHS as a JV girls soccer coach in 2010 before transitioning to the varsity level in 2013. During his coaching tenure, Salinas has also served as an assistant coach for Vikings softball varsity team under Randy Sieger. Salinas was part of this past season’s coaching staff that led the Vikings to a Central Section Division II championship.
Salinas has been part of Sieger’s varsity coaching staff since the latter became the head coach in 2016. Salinas also coached varsity softball at KHS in 2012 when Eric Erling was the head coach. Salinas was a JV softball coach between the two varsity stints.
Hodges, who was hired as Vikings athletic director in June, said his “understanding” is that Salinas will continue his softball coaching duties at Kingsburg after the completion of Parlier’s girls soccer season.
As for replacing Salinas on soccer sideline, Hodges said the process of hiring a new assistant coach should come to an end soon. The chosen candidate will have to be approved by the KJUHSD Board of Director for the process to become official.
“Coach Jose, I would say one of his strengths is on the sidelines reading the game, understanding the game, and making adjustments during the game,” Hodges said. “He’s really helped me learn that piece of the game and that piece of coaching in terms of reading the game and making adjustments.”
The Vikings girls soccer team has been one of the KHS’s most successful programs during the past six years. Since 2013, Salinas has helped Hodges led the Vikings to a 112-35-9 overall record including a 51-10-1 mark in Central Sequoia League play. Over the past three years, Kingsburg has won three-straight CSL titles with a 32-0 record and were three-time Central Section Division IV champions.
During the summer, Salinas started getting acquainted with his new players and preparing for his first season at Parlier by holding offseason conditioning workouts.
He said the summer workouts are step for the girls to “get better.”
“I tell them, this is to benefit them,” Salinas said. “‘Anytime you’re able to come out it’s just another opportunity to get better, that’s all it is.’”
