Roundup: Vikings shutout in game against Lemoore Tigers
It was a case of the ups and downs when it case of the 2021 season openers for the Kingsburg High School varsity baseball team.
 
The up came on March 20, when the Vikings officially opened the new season with a 27-0 victory over the McLane Highlanders. Four days later, Kingsburg dropped a 2-0 decision to the Lemoore Tigers in Lemoore in the opening round of the Fowler Easter Classic.
 
Kingsburg managed only one hit (off the bat of Riley Beck) in the loss to Lemoore. Tiger pitchers struck out seven and walked eight.
 
On Saturday, the Vikings improved to 2-1 on the season with a 8-2 victory over Washington Union under the lights in Kingsburg.
 
The Vikings scored twice off Panther starter Tyler Martin. Gunnar Geringer started things with a one-out double to right center field. He scored on a single by Holden Hirschkorn, who went to second on the throw and scored after he stole third and came around on a throwing error.
 
Washington Union got a run back in the second inning and then scored an unearned run in the sixth. Winning pitcher Garrett Perkins gave up one run on three hits of work while relievers Brady Alves and Holden Hirschkorn threw a hit less inning each.
 
Catcher Aiden Rocha, who wasn’t even on the MaxPreps roster, broke the game open with a three-run home run to left field in the fourth. Rocha was joined Preston Ingrao and Riley Beck with two hits in the win.
 
Against McLane, 15 Vikings scored at least one run. Riley Beck and Holden Hirschkorn both had three hits for the winners while the freshman Hirschkorn drove in four runs. Just about 18 hours after passing for three touchdowns in a football win over Central Valley Christian, sophomore Ethan Winslow hit a two-run homer. Winslow is now sidelined after suffering a broken collar bone on the final play of the first quarter in the Friday night 7-6 football win over the Sanger Apaches.
 
After deadline, the Vikings were scheduled to host Fowler Monday in the third round of the COVID format of the Fowler Easter baseball Classic.
 
The Kingsburg softball team was busy as they played in the Clovis Tournament.
 
The Lady Vikings opened the season at home March 20 with a 13-3 win over Golden West. Kingsburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead through two innings. Sophomore Carly Raven led the winners 13-hit attack with three hits and by scoring four runs. Senior Blair Wilson added three hits and scored three runs.
Freshmen Asia Allen and Lexy Paxton combined to scatter seven hits for the winners.
 
On March 23, Kingsburg rallied from a 1-0 deficit to record a 3-1 road win over Hanford. Paxton scattered seven hits.
 
Two days later, Buchanan edged Kingsburg 3-2.
 
On Saturday, the Lady Vikings opened tournament play with a 3-1 loss to Clovis North.
 
Tournament games included a matchup with Central on March 29, Buchanan on March 29 and Clovis East at 11 am on March 31.
 
Kingsburg’s girls soccer takes a 2-1-2 record into an April 1 home match with Clovis West after handing Edison their first loss of the season on March 24 in Kingsburg.
 
A second half goal by Caitlyn Vela on an assist from Shelby Reed accounted for all of the scoring. Goalie Brianna Vela was credited with 11 saves.
 
The Kingsburg High varsity boys soccer team fell to 0-5-1 on the season after a 2-0 home loss to Riverdale on March 23.
 
