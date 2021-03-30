Roundup: Vikings shutout in game against Lemoore Tigers

After deadline, the Vikings were scheduled to host Fowler Monday in the third round of the COVID format of the Fowler Easter baseball Classic.
The Kingsburg softball team was busy as they played in the Clovis Tournament.
The Lady Vikings opened the season at home March 20 with a 13-3 win over Golden West. Kingsburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead through two innings. Sophomore Carly Raven led the winners 13-hit attack with three hits and by scoring four runs. Senior Blair Wilson added three hits and scored three runs.
Freshmen Asia Allen and Lexy Paxton combined to scatter seven hits for the winners.
On March 23, Kingsburg rallied from a 1-0 deficit to record a 3-1 road win over Hanford. Paxton scattered seven hits.
Two days later, Buchanan edged Kingsburg 3-2.
On Saturday, the Lady Vikings opened tournament play with a 3-1 loss to Clovis North.
Tournament games included a matchup with Central on March 29, Buchanan on March 29 and Clovis East at 11 am on March 31.
Kingsburg’s girls soccer takes a 2-1-2 record into an April 1 home match with Clovis West after handing Edison their first loss of the season on March 24 in Kingsburg.
A second half goal by Caitlyn Vela on an assist from Shelby Reed accounted for all of the scoring. Goalie Brianna Vela was credited with 11 saves.
The Kingsburg High varsity boys soccer team fell to 0-5-1 on the season after a 2-0 home loss to Riverdale on March 23.