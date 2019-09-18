KINGSBURG - Sofia Righetti and Shay Hanson scored a combined nine goals - eight in the first half - leading the Vikings (12-2) to a 13-4 non-league win over the El Diamante Miners (2-5) at the Crandell Swim Complex on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Hanson had five goals while Righetti scored four times. The two girls have been catalysts for the team’s offense this season along with Megan Buendia, who was out due to a concussion.
“Shay and Sofie, they work so well together, they’ve always have,” Vikings head coach Tris Abell said. “Their communication with each other is spot on.”
Righetti said her and Hanson have had undeniable chemistry so far this season.
“In the first half, especially this season, Shay and I have this weird brain connection,” Righetti said. “It just works and it’s happened a couple of times this season where its a perfect pass and she scores off of it.”
In the first quarter, Hanson scored three goals and Righetti had two to put the Vikings up 5-0. Hanson added one more goal while Righetti scored twice in the second quarter. Faith Sierra also scored in the quarter and the Vikings went into halftime with a 9-0 advantage.
“[We wanted to] make sure we drive more than we have been because we have been struggling with that a lot,” Hanson said. “And work on what we’re going to do in league.”
With the game out of reach in the second half, Hanson did add another goal, but Mirjana Quattrin and Audrena Butts were given opportunities to score. Butts scored twice in the fourth quarter while Quattrin scored her goal in the third quarter. Hanson scored her fifth goal of the game in the third quarter. The Vikings led 11-0 at the end of the third quarter.
El Diamante scored all of its goals in the fourth quarter. The Vikings pulled multiple starters near the end of the third quarter.
Before the El Diamante matchup, the Vikings were coming off a first place undefeated 4-0 performance at a tournament at Hanford High on Sept. 6-7. Kingsburg is 7-1 in tournaments this season.
The Vikings last played at home against Porterville on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg’s remaining preseason schedule includes Sunnyside (Thursday), Redwood (Sept. 23), and Tulare Western (Sept. 26). All three games will take place at the Crandell Swim Complex. The Vikings will begin CSL play on the road against rival Selma on Oct. 1. The Bears are the reigning league champions.
Kingsburg’s game against Sunnyside High School on Thursday is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Boys water polo
KINGSBURG - There were very few positives for the Kingsburg boys water polo team in a 15-4 loss to El Diamante on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The boys game capped off a varsity double header with girls at the Crandell Swim Complex. The loss dropped their overall record to 3-4.
From the start, the Miners controlled the game, holding the Vikings to one goal en route to a 9-1 halftime lead. Jacob Peterson scored Kingsburg’s only in the second quarter.
The Vikings added two goals in the third quarter, but El Diamante also scored twice, putting the game officially out of reach with a 12-3 lead. Aj Rogers and Seiji Shinkawa scored for Kingsburg in the quarter. The Miners scored two more times while Hayden Yakligian added a goal for the Vikings in the fourth quarter.
“We got beat quite often defensively on their counter attacks,” Vikings head coach Grant Garcia said. “We weren’t aware of that and not paying too much attention there. They constantly beat us on counter attacks.”
“We weren’t in the right defensive spots to help counter those drives. Offensively, we weren’t shooting from the outside. Not too many goals from the outside and not too many goals in general. It seemed like everyone was a little timid to shoot.”
The Vikings last played Porterville at home on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will host Sunnyside on Thursday and will compete in a tournament at Golden West on Friday and Saturday. The Vikings will conclude the preseason with home games against Redwood (Sept. 23) and Tulare Western (Sept. 26) before they start CSL play against rival Selma in a road matchup on Oct. 1.
