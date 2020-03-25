Rewind: Reflecting on notable moments from winter sports

Prior to the finals, Montelongo had two consecutive hat tricks in the previous two playoff games. The senior finished the Division III playoffs with eight goals. Montelongo scored at least two or more goals in a game 11 times this season.

She was part of all four Section title teams, but the fourth one holds the most value to her.

“This one honestly feels so much better,” an emotional Montelongo said. “With my knee injury, I didn’t think I was going to come back as quick as I did, but since I did, I just worked so hard and this felt like the perfect result that I wanted.”

Thinking about the previous times they won, Elias said the fourth title will be her most memorable.

“This one is different because it’s senior year,” Elias said. “I’m not going to be able to be in the culture again. The atmosphere with them is just incredible. They’re like my sisters.”

It was a dominating playoff run for the Vikings, who outscored opponents 11-2 in three games. Kingsburg defeated Selma 3-1 in the quarterfinals and beat Templeton 5-1 in the semifinals.