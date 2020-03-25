Rewind: Reflecting on notable moments from winter sports

The 2019-20 winter sports season was memorable for Kingsburg and Selma high schools. With the 2020 spring sports season currently at a halt, let’s reflect on notable moments from the winter.
Vikings end championship drought
FRESNO - The Kingsburg boys basketball team won its first Central Section championship since 1956 after defeating No. 2 seed Delano 71-59 in the Division IV title game at Selland Arena on Feb. 29. The Vikings were the top seed of the division.
Kingsburg’s championship victory capped off an impressive playoff run that included four double-digit wins.
The program’s last title was during a dominant era filled with championships from 1952 through 1954 and 1956.
“It feels like we’re the first team to win ever,” Vikings junior forward Colby Charles said. “It feels great because our community, they really love us and they really wanted to win this bad. To get it, it’s crazy.”
Kingsburg looked like they were on the verge of routing the Tigers after going into halftime with a 40-23 lead, but Delano fought back in the second half, cutting the score to eight points three times.
The Vikings went into the locker room with its 17-point advantage after Nate Towsley made a half-court shot as time expired in the second quarter. The junior had another buzzer beater in the third on a two-point basket.
“Never even thought about it, never even passed my mind,” Towsley said about his two buzzer beaters. “It went in and I can’t complain.”
Each quarter ended with Kingsburg scoring the final points with the Vikings making three buzzer beaters from the first through third periods. Korey Koskoski scored in the final seconds of the first quarter after getting a rebound. Towsley scored the game’s final points with 19 seconds left.
Kingsburg dominated the paint, outscoring the Tigers 44-18, along with big men Logan Byrum and Jose Martinez each recording a double-double. Martinez had game-high 21 rebounds with 13 points and Byrum scored 11 points with 12 rebounds. Byrum and Martinez were the only players with double-digit boards.
As a team, the Vikings outrebounded Delano 57-22.
Martinez’s 21-rebound performance earned him the Fighting Spirit Award for Kingsburg.
Towsley scored a game-high 16 points and Koskoski had 12, which gave the Vikings four double-digit scorers.
Kingsburg’s season ended in the first round of the CIF State Northern California Division IV playoffs after losing 66-53 to No. 10 seed Clear Lake on March 3. The Vikings were the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.
It was Kingsburg’s first state appearance in eight years with its last win coming in 2009. The Vikings hosted a state playoff game in their previous appearance.
The 2019-20 campaign ended at 27-5 overall (8-4 CSL) for Kingsburg and the Vikings tied for the program’s most wins and eclipsed the best winning percentage in a single season. The program’s previous best record was 27-7 in 2002-03. The last time Kingsburg won 20 games in a season was in 2005-06.
“It was really an important year for the program,” Vikings coach Todd Brown said. “It’s probably one of the best seasons in the history of the school. I’m really proud of these guys, happy with these seniors, we were able to have this last season of their hard work.”
Kingsburg girls soccer win four straight Section title
KINGSBURG - In a new division, the top-seeded Vikings captured its fourth consecutive Central Section title after defeating No. 3 seed San Joaquin Memorial 3-0 in the Division III finals on Feb. 21.
Kingsburg was moved up to Division III prior to the season. The program’s previous three championships were in Division IV.
“I’m excited, I’m so excited,” Vikings coach Scott Hodges said. “It was a fun night. I absolutely love these girls and it’s fun to celebrate with them.”
Marissa Montelongo scored twice in the first half, recording goals in the 11th and 24th minutes, leading Kingsburg to a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Denise Elias scored the team’s third goal on a free kick in the 75th minute.
Prior to the finals, Montelongo had two consecutive hat tricks in the previous two playoff games. The senior finished the Division III playoffs with eight goals. Montelongo scored at least two or more goals in a game 11 times this season.
She was part of all four Section title teams, but the fourth one holds the most value to her.
“This one honestly feels so much better,” an emotional Montelongo said. “With my knee injury, I didn’t think I was going to come back as quick as I did, but since I did, I just worked so hard and this felt like the perfect result that I wanted.”
Thinking about the previous times they won, Elias said the fourth title will be her most memorable.
“This one is different because it’s senior year,” Elias said. “I’m not going to be able to be in the culture again. The atmosphere with them is just incredible. They’re like my sisters.”
It was a dominating playoff run for the Vikings, who outscored opponents 11-2 in three games. Kingsburg defeated Selma 3-1 in the quarterfinals and beat Templeton 5-1 in the semifinals.
The Vikings earned their first state playoff win in a 2-0 victory over No. 5 seed Ripon in the first round of the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV playoffs on March 3. Montelongo had both of the team’s goals and those would be the final times she scored in a Vikings uniform. Montelongo ended her senior season with 31 goals.
Two days later, Kingsburg fell 1-0 to No. 1 seed Branson in the semifinals. The Bulls scored the game’s only goal in the 65th minute.
The Vikings were the No. 4 seed.
Kingsburg’s season ended at 21-8-2 overall and 12-0 in the CSL. The Vikings unblemished record in league earned them their fourth straight CSL title. It was also the fourth consecutive season that the program won 20 or more games.
Figueroa, Lujan win CIF State titles
BAKERSFIELD - At the center of the Mechanics Bank Arena, Richard Figueroa and Tristan Lujan each had their arm raised in the finals.
The Selma High wrestlers both placed first in their respective weight classes at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield on Feb. 29.
Figueroa became a three-time state champion while Lujan earned his second straight title and third consecutive medal. It was Lujan’s final time competing at the high school level, as he will continue his athletic career at Michigan State.
“It’s my last ride,” Lujan said. “I wanted to go out on a win and be a state champion.”
Lujan defeated Clovis West’s Laz Maldonado in a 7-1 decision in the championship bout at 120 pounds. Figueroa claimed the 113-pound title after earning a 5-3 victory over Clovis North’s Joey Cruz. It was the fourth overall time in the season and third consecutive week that the junior bested Cruz.
“That’s one of the top guys in the country. Richard is the man,” Lujan said. “That’s my teammate, we’re a dynamic duo.”
Figueroa finished the season at 38-0 and Lujan completed his senior campaign at 28-2.
“It kind of hurts, he’s a senior,” Figueroa said about Lujan. “The bond that we have all the practices that we go to together, I’m going to miss it.”
As a team, Selma finished fifth overall and Buchanan won its fifth consecutive title. Selma finished with 131 points and placed behind Clovis (fourth, 159), Poway (third, 182.5), St. John Bosco (second, 183.5), and Buchanan (first, 261)
“If we finish in the top five, it was a damn good season,” Selma coach Sam Lopez said.
Mendoza places second, Bears finish seventh at CIF State girls tourney
BAKERSFIELD - Led by Melanie Mendoza, the Selma High girls wrestling team improved from last year’s finish at the CIF State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 29.
Mendoza finished as a finalist and the Bears placed seventh overall with a team score of 47 points. Last year, Selma ended the tourney in a tie for 10th place.
As for Mendoza, she improved from a fourth place finish from a year ago.
“It was basically my last folkstyle match wrestling for Selma, I was trying to give it my all,” Mendoza said. “This isn’t the end for me.”
Mendoza fell 5-2 to Orland’s Jennifer Soto in a match between the top-two seeds at 121 pounds. Mendoza was the No. 2 seed while Soto was the top ranked wrestler in the bracket.
Despite coming up short, Mendoza leaves Selma as an accomplished wrestler, concluding her prep career as a four-time state placer - the third girl in the program to reach that feat. The other two wrestlers to place four times were four-time undefeated state champions Gracie Figueroa and Alledia Martinez.
Mendoza was the program’s first state finalist since 2018.
“The finals match didn’t go our way, but she did everything we asked her to do,” Melanie’s older brother and Selma assistant coach Jose “Pepe” Mendoza said. “We have nothing to be upset about. She went out there and wrestled her best match and came up short.”
“I know what she’s going through, I felt that pain. This is just the beginning for her. She’s going to go off to college and there’s bigger things to look forward to. Her high school career is over, but she left her mark.”
Melanie Mendoza will continue her wrestling career at King University.
Bears Division II playoff run ends in semifinals
FRESNO - After a historic 2018-19 campaign, Selma’s season ended in the Central Section Division II semifinals.
The No. 5 seed Bears were routed 79-37 by top-seeded San Joaquin Memorial on Feb. 26. Selma was moved up to Division II after a dominant championship run in Division III last year.
“In the first half, we did a great job defensively and we had our chances,” Bears coach Paul Romig said. “I was real proud of how we played and the opportunities that we provided for ourselves and obviously if more of those would’ve went our way, it could’ve been a different story.”
The semifinals were the furthest the program has advanced in Division II.
“I thought we did so good in my last year,” Selma senior forward Clarissa Moreno said. “I’m going to miss everybody, but I know we worked hard.”
Moreno was the team’s only senior.
Before suffering their worst loss of the season, the Bears had two double-digit playoff wins. Selma defeated No. 12 Redwood 64-43 in the first round and won 67-57 over No. 13 Shafter in the quarterfinals.
“We came in expecting to put in a lot of hard work and we did,” Bears junior guard Audrey Gonzalez said. “No one expected us to be in the semifinals of D-II after getting moved up and we proved everybody wrong.”
Selma concluded the season at 27-6 overall and had an unblemished 12-0 record in the Central Sequoia League. The Bears earned its third consecutive league title this season and won 20 games for the fourth year in a row.
“I'm so proud of our kids and the way they adapted and competed,” Romig said. “After we left [from a tournament in] Sacramento, from then to now, that team is 18-1. A lot of moving pieces, a lot of obstacles to overcome and they met every challenge. They took the opportunities when they presented themselves...and really it’s just a wonderful, wonderful season.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
