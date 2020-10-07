Revamped Selma 6 Cinemas to reopen this weekend

SELMA — It’s showtime.

After being closed for nearly seven months, the projectors and popcorn machines are finally warming up for the re-opening of the Selma 6 Cinemas.

“I think people will be excited to come back to the movies,” said manager David Rivera, who’s been with the theater for 13 years. “As much as we can pack it, this place will be packed.”

The theater, located at 2705 Cinema Way, will reopen Friday evening. The theater will initially have showtimes from around 4-7 p.m. nightly Friday through Sunday, though if there’s enough demand, they’ll add more weekday and late-night screenings, Rivera said.

The theater has joined about 400 other national and independent cinemas for the CinemaSafe initiative. The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) implemented the voluntary set of health and safety protocols in August.

The protocols in place for the Selma 6 include mandatory masks for employees and moviegoers, frequent hand-washing, reduced capacity, social distancing, mobile ticketing, employee health training, enhanced cleaning techniques for auditoriums and all the other safety precautions that have become commonplace since spring.

“In this new pandemic world, moviegoers need to know that there is a consistent, science and experience-based set of health and safety protocols in place no matter what theater they visit. This unprecedented industry-wide effort is a promise designed to meet that need,” said John Fithian, President and CEO of NATO, in a release.