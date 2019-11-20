My box camera took excellent pictures, but I could not see the pictures until the whole roll of film was used, and it was taken to a developer. I like instant pictures that do not need film.
I understood about the camera while I was in the tool shed in our back yard. My brother Bob’s workbench was along one side of the shed. One day, a typing paper was lying on the workbench near a nail hole in the side of the shed. My mother was outside near the shed. I saw a movie on the paper of my mother taking clothes off the clothesline. The light and movement from the outside was captured through the tiny hole in the shed wall and onto the paper.
Bob taught my brother Willard and me how to develop pictures from black and white film. Our Dad had a 35mm camera, but even that used black and white film. He also used color film and had slides made that could be shown on the wall or photo screen with a photo projector.
Now, when we take a picture, it’s ready to print or show on a TV screen.
The first way to take pictures was a great invention (or discovery), but time and new ideas have improved picture taking. These are great inventions, too.
