The spring sports season provided several outstanding individual and team performances from Kingsburg High School. With the 2019 spring sports season officially over, it’s time to reflect on the school’s athletic success from the final third of the academic year.
Softball
The Kingsburg Vikings softball team prevailed through rainy conditions to end it’s season as the Central Section Division II champions at Margie Wright Diamond on May 18.
It’s the program’s first Valley title since 2013 and the first championship for head coach Randy Sieger.
In a game that started with light raindrops, the rain and Kingsburg’s offense picked up by scoring eight runs in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie. The Vikings went up 12-4 with 13 batters during the eight-run frame.
The Vikings started it’s eight run output with back-to-back RBI doubles from Brianna Vela and Madison Alves. Mia Estrada - the game’s winning pitcher - added to Kingsburg’s lead with an RBI single and Carla Duarte later knocked in a run with a single of her own.
In her second at-bat of the inning, Marissa Gonzalez broke the game open with a bases clearing double to deep into right field.
After her double, Gonzalez scored the team’s final run of the game after Taryn Iriogyen knocked her in with an RBI double. Hanford would scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Kingsburg’s 2019 championship season ends at 24-5-1 overall, which included a 9-3 record in Central Sequoia League play. The Vikings finished in a second place tie with Hanford West and Dinuba was the CSL champion at 10-2.
Track
Kalobe Jimenez placed fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles at the 101st annual CIF State Track & Field Championships at Buchanan High School on May 25.
He brought home the program’s first state medal since 2016.
Jimenez finished fourth with a time of 14.03 seconds, which is a personal record. The top three finishers in the event were among the fastest guys in the nation heading into the meet.
During the preliminaries, Jimenez placed third in the second heat of the event at 14.17 seconds. That time was his previous best mark in the event until he set a new personal record in the finals.
As for the track and field program, the Vikings were double winners at the CSL finals meet on May 1.
Kingsburg won the boys division with a score of 143, which was a 37 point margin of victory over second place Exeter. On the girls side, Kingsburg pulled off a narrow two-point victory over Central Valley Christian. The Vikings first place score was at 94 while the Cavaliers finished second at 92.
Swimming
The Kingsburg boys swim team added another banner to the Crandell Swim Complex by winning it’s seventh-straight Central Section Division II championship on May 4.
The boys finished as the top team in Division II and place fourth overall behind Division I programs Clovis North (first place), Buchanan (second), and Clovis West (third).
At the CSL meet on April 24, the girls and boys teams claimed both divisions, which were consecutive titles for the squads. For the boys, it was the Vikings’ sixth-straight league title and the girls clinched it’s eighth CSL championship in a row.
Jonas Huckabay, Jacob Peterson, Jacob Wilson, Wyatt Ward, Sofia Righetti, and Caoilinn Hardy were individuals league champions.
Ward was the first individual swimmer to qualify for the CIF State meet since 2015. He qualified for state after breaking his own record in the 100-yard breastroke with a time of 57.01 seconds at the Central Section meet.
Ward also competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay event at the state meet with Jackson Huckabay, Jonas Huckabay, and Wilson. At the Valley meet, the four swimmers broke a school and Division II record with a time of one minute, 26 seconds, and 90 hundredths of a second (1:26.90) in the prelims. The relay team finished fourth overall, but had the best time in Division II.
The previous program record was set in 1996 and the Division II mark was set in 2018. On May 11, the relay team broke it’s own record at the state meet with a time of 1:26.39 in the preliminaries.
As for Ward, he finished 11th overall after swimming to a time of 56.83 seconds. Ward placed third in the consolation heat. In the preliminaries, Ward was 16th overall with a finish of 56.78. Both times were faster than his seed time at the Central Section meet a week prior.
Boys tennis
The Kingsburg boys tennis started the Central Section Division IV playoffs with an 8-1 victory in the first round against No. 11 seed Madera South on April 24.
The Vikings officially clinched the win in singles by going 5-1 in dominant fashion. Kingsburg’s No. 3 through No. 6 players won their sets either by five points or a sweep.
In doubles, the Vikings didn’t slow down, starting with a win by No. 1 duo Chris Gonzales and Ian Mosley. The Vikings’ top doubles team won 8-4, followed by a 8-3 victory from No. 2 duo Jordan Hjelm and Hayden Yakligian, and No. 3 pair Connor Yokota and Emmet Firkus winning 9-7.
Kingsburg’s season ended after a 7-2 loss to No. 3 seeded Roosevelt in the Division IV quarterfinals. The Vikings ended it’s season at 14-4 overall and were 7-3 in CSL play.
