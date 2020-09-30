Raisin Capital of the World: Selma Public Works, unsung heroes

Selma District Chamber of Commerce/Raisin Capital of the World
I was sitting at my desk trying to think about what I wanted to share this week for my Enterprise article. As I was looking out the window, I saw someone from the Public Works Department working in the pocket park across from the Chamber Office.
My mind immediately thought — Selma Public Works, what unsung heroes!
Everyday this crew of men and women are out in the community helping to make Selma the best city it can be.
Have you been out diving in Selma and you see the parks mowed, the trees trimmed, sweeping of the streets? Can you see the flowers blooming, the green grass in the parks and the areas around City buildings and the parks maintained and clean?
The Public Works Department is responsible for the maintenance of over 90 acres of parks and landscaped medians all around the community. The Parks in Selma that are maintained are Shafer Park, Pioneer Village Park, Peter Ringo Park, Salazar Park, Berry Park, Lincoln Park, Brentlinger Park, Nebraska Dog Park, Tucker Pocket Park along with 29 landscaped islands and medians. The islands and medians that are maintained were part of the contract with land developers, when housing developments or commercial development projects were built. Public Works also must maintain 23 city building and six park shelters. They also maintain recreational facilities and lighting.
The Public Works department works hard to provide park and recreation areas that are safe, attractive and inviting for families of Selma.
The Public Works department also provides support for all the other Major events in Selma, Raisin Festival, Selma Band Festival, Christmas Parade, Sikh Parade and many more.
Also under the Public Works Director is the responsibility of maintaining over 300 pieces of equipment and vehicles.
The Street Division is another area where Public Works is responsible. The Department is responsible for the maintenance of over 75 miles of city streets and public right of ways.
STREET SWEEPING
Residential Streets - swept once a month.
Commercial Streets - swept once a week.
Some obstacles that may prohibit this from happening are:
Vehicles parked at the curb.
Low-hanging tree branches and shrubs.
Miscellaneous items blocking the street-bicycles, trashcans and basketball hoops.
Leaves and large amounts of debris in the gutter.
STREET UP KEEP
The maintenance crew can are constantly making repair to pavement, installing new curbs, striping the roads with fresh paint and doing major projects as needed.
LIGHTING
The crews are constantly changing lights in the Hollywood Light Poles downtown as well as all the other lighting throughout the city. This year they have worked on replacing all streetlights to LED lighting to be more energy efficient.
The task this Department is assigned goes on and on...
Therefore, when you see the crew in orange shirts working around on various projects acknowledge their good work with a honk and thumbs up!
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
