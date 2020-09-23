Raisin Capital of the World: Selma history is our history

As I was sitting at my desk, Mayra, the Chambers Office Assistant, asked me if I knew who’s birthday it was and I threw out several names that were all wrong. She then said it was George B. Otis, one of the co-founders of the City of Selma. Therefore, my inspiration for my article this week is to share some historical fact about Selma.
My source for the information for this article is found in Centennial Selma, Biography of a California Community’s First 100 Years, written by Randall McFarland, long time member of the Selma Community.
SELMA’S BEGINNINGS
The beginning of Selma can be found in an article in the Fresno Expositor dated April 21, 1880, which stated, “A new town has been laid out on the railroad about six miles north of Kingsburg by E. H. Tucker. It will be of the center of a very prosperous farming community.” That was the beginning of the partnership of Tucker along with J.E. Whitson, Monroe Snyder and George B. Otis in the establishment of Selma. The partnership was not without disagreement, the four men had differing opinions on many ideas.
HOW SELMA WAS NAMED
In April of 1880, the four founding fathers decided to end their disagreements. They decided to propose the name of Whitson as the official name for Selma. They submitted that name to the railroad for approval and they were surprised to receive word that name was not acceptable because they already had a station named Whitney and felt that would confuse people. It was recommended that the name Irwin (William Irwin had served as Governor) be submitted as the name. Again, they received a rejection letter because they had a station named Erwin. The next name submitted would be Crocker, in honor of Charles Crocker; he was his old gold rush friend. Again, the name was rejected by the railroad, but this time they send a list of names to consider from the following: Dalto, Weymouth,Sandwich and Selma. George Otis had not recommended a name for consideration and selected Selma. Otis had been told, “Selma was a very fondly used name in Switzerland for a beautiful, amiable, sweet-tempered maiden”
Then started the most cluttered, confused period in Selma as people clambered to connect the name to a local person. After many claims to the honor, two individuals became had evidence to back their claim up, Selma Michelsen and Mrs. Selma Gruenberg Lewis
In 1879 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, Selma Michelsen married Sanford Kingsbury. Kingsbury worked for the Central Pacific doing work on the Western railroads. As a pre-wedding present, he submitted her named to be used at a Station and that was the name submitted to Otis for Consideration.
The Second claim to the honor was Mrs. Selma Gruenberg Lewis. A Fresno County Historical Researcher, H. R. Shaw, was trying to solve the identity of the name, met a Mrs. Gruenberg in San Francisco and he was told Selma was named for her daughter, Mrs. Selma Gruenberg.
Both of these stories are used for the naming of Selma — it is now up to you to which Selma you think holds the honor
For more information regarding the naming of Selma, go to Centennial Selma by J. Randall McFarland.
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
