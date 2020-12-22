Rafer Johnson honored by community

KINGSBURG — Weeks after his death, the City of Kingsburg still honors the life of Rafer Lewis Johnson.
With a former principal of the junior high school named in his honor leading the way, the Kingsburg City Council adopted a resolution honoring him. Newly elected Mayor Laura North told several stories about Johnson, who some call “The World’s Greatest Athlete.”
With no members of the public present due to the pandemic, the council and city officials heard words of praise for Johnson from a State Senator.
Here is the text of the Resolution, without the Whereas:
"On Dec. 2, 2020, one of Kingsburg‘s most distinguished hometown heroes, Rafer Lewis Johnson, passed away at 86. He was a 1960 Olympic gold medalist in the Decathalon, after getting silver in 1956 and a gold in a 1955 Pan American games. At the 1960 Rome Olympics, Johnson was the US teams' flag bearer, the first Black American to do so. Mr. Johnson also lit the Olympic Flame when the Olympics came to Los Angeles in 1984.
"After the Olympics, Mr. Johnson turned his celebrity into public service and acting. He co-founded the California Special Olympics in 1969 and served as its president for 10 years. On June 5, 1968, when Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated, Mr. Johnson helped subdue the gunman, Sirhan Sirhan, by ripping the gun away to prevent additional violence.
Rafer moved to Kingsburg at the age of five, and has called it “home” ever since. He quickly became a versatile athlete, competing in football, basketball, baseball and track. In addition, he was elected class president in both junior and high school.
Rafer was the embodiment of how to be a role model — a humanitarian, philanthropist, friend, mentor, family man, and gracious well beyond his years of being in the spotlight.
"In 1993, Kingsburg’s new junior high school was named after Rafer Johnson, a product of Kingsburg’s community spirit exemplifying the values the teachers try to instill in the seventh and eighth grade students. Mr. Johnson was known to all and checked in on 'his students' to see how they were doing and not just academically. He would attend eighth grade promotions, walk the halls and sign autographs. It is fitting that Rafer Johnson Junior High School staff and students live by the motto, 'Be The Best You Can Be.'
"Now therefore, the Kingsburg City Council wishes to honor and recognize Rafer Louis Johnson for his contributions to the betterment of this community and humanity."
During the public comment session, State Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) called in.
"He really a hometown hero," said the senator.
Mayor Laura North noted that the city honored Johnson with a Rafer Johnson Day in 2014 at a time when his health was starting to fail.
"I'm really glad we had that opportunity," said Mayor North. " That was really special to him on that day that the city would do that."
Each member of the City Council made comments about Johnson after the resolution was approved.
Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Sever sent this reporter a list of things the junior high school has done for Johnson.
“Balloons were left by an anonymous community member and a wreath was provided by our student body. Handmade cards are being gathered from all students and we'll be putting them together to send to the family directly. Island Photography is helping to gather photos from across the years and w we will be including them in our yearbook, which is being dedicated to Rafer. And we are creating a new page on our Rafer Hallway with information about Rafer and his legacy," Sever wrote.
In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer Johnson lifts his arm to mimic the lighting of the Olympic torch as he recalls the first Special Olympics World Games he attended, during a news conference in Los Angeles.