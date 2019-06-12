KINGSBURG - As the clock was ticking during their final moments as middle school students, graduating eighth-graders from Rafer Johnson were full of emotions before stepping onto the field at the Kingsburg High School football stadium for the Junior High’s promotion ceremony on June 5.
Graduating eighth-grader Cy Hammerstrom was one of the students from the promoting class that is eager to start high school.
“You get so much more opportunities to further progress your future careers,” an enthusiastic Hammerstrom said. “I feel like high school is really where it starts when you’re developing into adulthood. That really excites me.”
Hammerstorm was one of three student speakers during the ceremony and his speech was a positive message to his peers. He concluded his time at the podium with a reference to the song “Congratulations” by hip-hop artist Post Malone.
“I have to send off the promoting class with a message that hopefully they’ll remember forever,” Hammerstorm said. “In my speech, I point out one main factor that brought us here and contributed to us promoting in the first place. Hopefully that’s the message that they take in their heads and go off with.”
Hammerstorm said he plans to be involved in agriculture and participate in water polo at Kingsburg High School.
Liliana Dias, who was another student speaker, was one eighth-grader that is ready to start high school in the fall.
“I’m excited with competitive sports going on in high school and getting ready to put KHS’ name out here,” Dias said.
Dias, who was the eighth-grade Associated Student Body president, plans to play basketball at Kingsburg High School. She also has in interest in agriculture and plans to be involved with the Kingsburg FFA.
Her speech that evening was a welcoming to attendees of the ceremony where she thanked the school for her time. Grace Porter was third and final student speaker at the ceremony.
Before the eighth-graders were recognized one-by-one, principal Bobby Rodriguez send off the students with a positive message.
“As you move forward, stay true to who you are and the values that your family and friends instilled in you and you will own the next four years,” Rodriguez said to the promoting class. “You are the future and so students whatever you do remember the force will be with you always.”
