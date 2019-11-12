With the CIF Central Section football playoffs officially underway, the Kingsburg Vikings and the Selma Bears are hoping that their first round byes will pay dividends this Friday.
As the top seed, the undefeated Vikings (10-0, 5-0 CSL) will begin their postseason run against the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers, a Central Sequoia League rival, in the Division III quarterfinals this week. The Cavaliers (7-4, 3-2 CSL) are the No. 8 seed and are coming off a 43-20 win over the 9-seeded South Bakersfield Rebels in the first round.
CVC will be without top running back Jaalen Rening, who suffered a season-ending injury last month, but when the star runner was active, the Vikings defeated the Cavaliers 34-20 on Oct. 11.
Coming off a bye, Kingsburg head coach David Wilson said his team has remained focused on their primary goal of Division III glory.
“Our kids have had lofty expectations from the get go and this a battle tested group,” Wilson said. “We’ll like to win a Valley championship and that’s our goal. You don’t have to refocus these guys too much. We’ve been to the semis and we’ve done some great things. I think their focus is razor sharp.”
The Vikings, the division’s only undefeated team, will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, which should provide comfort, Wilson said.
“The fact that you know every game is here no matter what, as long as we keep winning, every game will have to come through Kingsburg,” Wilson said. “The last few years, we’ve been able to get a couple of home games, but in the later rounds, we always had to travel.”
In the Division IV playoffs, the Bears (8-2, 4-1 CSL) will begin the postseason as the No. 2 seed against the 10-seeded Wasco Tigers (6-5, 3-3 SSL) on Friday. The game will take place at Reedley High School due to the ongoing renovation of Staley Stadium. The Tigers upset the No. 7 East Bakersfield Blades 14-13 in the first round last week.
Wasco’s offense features two 1,000 yard rushers, who are running backs Christian Alvarez (1,368 yards, 17 touchdowns) and Rodrick Scott (1,004, seven).
To avoid the upset, Selma head coach Matt Logue said his defense has to be physical and disciplined against the Tigers’ Double Wing offense.
“We have to really win first downs,” Logue said. “They’re more built to slowly move the chains and get three-four yards at a time. If we could win first downs and try to get them out of their element and throw a little more, it’s definitely going to be a huge benefit for us.”
Before both teams rested last week, the two rivals played for the Central Sequoia League championship on Nov. 1, which was won by Kingsburg in a 43-27 final.
Logue said the first round bye was both beneficial and tough coming off a disappointing loss.
“No because the sooner that you could get the taste of a loss out of your mouth, the better it is. You kind of what to play again right away,” Logue said. “We have a lot of guys that are banged up, so in that aspect it was great timing ...hopefully we can get them back healthy and ready to go by Friday.”
Wilson said the bye allowed his players to get mentally rejuvenated and physically healthier. Other than Jett Jackson, Wilson added that he should have a team at full health for the second consecutive game. Jackson, the team’s starting quarterback for the first six weeks, suffered a season-ending Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury against Exeter on Oct. 4.
“Health-wise, we’re the best that we’ve been all year excluding Jett,” Wilson said. “Everybody is healthy. That Selma game was the first game where you had Alfred [Carpenter] going full go, Travis [Hall] going full go, you had Micah Spomer back, going full go.”
Both teams are expected to qualify for the Central Section title game in their respective divisions. For the Vikings to fulfill their goal, Wilson said the team’s confidence and preparation will be vital for a deep postseason run.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Wilson said. “We just want to make sure we’re focus with that confidence and that we prepare well and give our boys, as coaches, give our kids the best opportunity to go out there and make a play and they have to go do it. For 10 weeks in a row, they’ve done it.”
If the Bears want to earn a Division IV championship, Logue said they have take it one game at a time and they can’t overlook their opponent.
“We talk about it almost every week that ‘What’s this week going to accomplish for us?’” Logue said. “I told our team that ‘We’re not going to overlook anyone, we’re going to prepare our butts off every week.’ This season to us is going to be a letdown if we don’t get back to a rematch with [No. 1 seed] Washington Union if they’re there on the other side, which we can’t control.”
Kickoff for both quarerfinal games are scheduled for 7 p.m. The Bears will play Wasco at Reedley High School while the Vikings will host CVC at Kingsburg High School on Friday.
If Kingsburg wins, the Vikings will face either No. 4 Highland or No. 5 Golden West in the semifinals. If Selma is victorious, the Bears will take on the winner of No. 3 Templeton and No. 6 Kennedy game in the semifinals. The venue for a potential semifinals game for Selma has not been determined as of press time.
