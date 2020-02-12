Perfection: Vikings finish undefeated in the CSL for fourth consecutive year

“I’ve been through so much adversity with my knee injury and my team has helped me so much to come back,” Montelongo said. “I just want to get another Valley title, not just because of the plaque of it, it's just another memory to end off with, with my sisters.”

In the second half, Elias’ free-kick goal was approximately a 30-yard shot that sailed to the net. It was Elias’ 10th goal of the season. Montelongo described Elias’ goal as “phenomenal.”

When discussing her goal, Elias said she wasn’t feeling confident before the game, but the team boosted her morale.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“After talking to my team before the game and realizing what kind of culture we have, I just wanted to give out all my confidence on that and that’s what I did,” Elias said.

Willson’s goal was her first of the season and was assisted by Montelongo and Vargas on the play. Montelongo dribbled around multiple defenders and passed the ball in Vargas’ direction. Vargas then passed the ball to Willson and the junior finished the play with a goal in the left side of the box.