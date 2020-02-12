Perfection: Vikings finish undefeated in the CSL for fourth consecutive year

KINGSBURG - In an emotional night for its seniors, the Kingsburg girls soccer team finished as undefeated Central Sequoia League champions for the fourth consecutive season. The Vikings scored twice in each half in a 4-0 victory over Exeter on Senior Night on Thursday.
It was Kingsburg’s 45th straight win against league opponents dating to the 2015-16 season. The Vikings will go into the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs as the top seed with a 17-7-2 overall record and a 12-0 mark in the CSL.
“Most of these girls, I’ve been coaching since they were seven or eight years old,” Kingsburg coach Scott Hodges said. “To have the success that they've had on the field, I’ve had a front row seat to get to watch all the work that went into that.”
Five seniors - Marissa Montelongo, Denise Elias, Pearl Vargas, Emma Price and Katie Crenshaw - were recognized pregame and two of them were responsible for three of the Vikings’ goals.
Montelongo put the Vikings on the board in the 17th and 34th minutes. Elias scored on a free kick in the 58th minute and junior midfielder Blaire Willson added a goal in the 72nd minute.
Montelongo scored her first goal on a header on a corner kick from Shelby Reed. Montelongo, the Vikings’ leading scorer, added to the lead on a free kick in the penalty arc. Montelongo finishes the regular season with 21 goals, giving her four straight years of scoring 20 or more times.
“I’ve been through so much adversity with my knee injury and my team has helped me so much to come back,” Montelongo said. “I just want to get another Valley title, not just because of the plaque of it, it's just another memory to end off with, with my sisters.”
In the second half, Elias’ free-kick goal was approximately a 30-yard shot that sailed to the net. It was Elias’ 10th goal of the season. Montelongo described Elias’ goal as “phenomenal.”
When discussing her goal, Elias said she wasn’t feeling confident before the game, but the team boosted her morale.
You have free articles remaining.
“After talking to my team before the game and realizing what kind of culture we have, I just wanted to give out all my confidence on that and that’s what I did,” Elias said.
Willson’s goal was her first of the season and was assisted by Montelongo and Vargas on the play. Montelongo dribbled around multiple defenders and passed the ball in Vargas’ direction. Vargas then passed the ball to Willson and the junior finished the play with a goal in the left side of the box.
“It was an emotional night,” Hodges said about the win. “Right before the game starts you’re with your family, celebrating your four years of soccer and to try to and then turn on the switch and get game focused, it’s not easy.”
Even though they have playoff games to prepare for, playing in their final home league game was a bittersweet feeling for Montelongo and Elias.
“I’ve been playing with these girls for the last 11, 12, 13 years,” an emotional Montelongo said. “It’s just starting to get down to the end and it’s sad, but I’m so glad of the memories we’ve made. We worked so hard. We’ve had three Valley titles and it’s just the best. These girls are the best. These are my sisters and I wouldn’t trade their relationship for the world.”
“This one, it just meant a lot to me because it was our last league game,” Elias said. “I just wanted to finish it off right.”
Up next
The Vikings will enter the Division III playoffs as the No.1 seed and it’ll be the first time they’ll play in the division after winning three consecutive titles in Division IV in the previous three seasons. Division III will be a nine-team bracket.
Kingsburg will have a bye in the first round, which starts today. The Vikings will host either No. 8 Selma (13-9, 6-6 CSL) or No. 9 Reedley (6-15-5, 4-3-3 NYL) on Friday. Game time is not yet determined.
“I want to win all our games and make it to state baby,” an ecstatic Elias said.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com