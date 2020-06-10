Perez wins with calf kicks at UFC 250

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS - Former Lemoore High wrestler Alex Perez scored a rare type of knockout in the UFC 250 prelims on Saturday.

Perez earned a technical knockout via calf kicks over Jussier Formiga in the first round in a flyweight bout. The TKO stoppage came with 4:06 left in the round. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Perez is the 11th different fighter in UFC history to win via finish by leg kicks.

It was Perez’s third consecutive victory and he is 11-1 in his last 12 fights. Perez was the No. 9 ranked flyweight in the division heading into the fight. Formiga was ranked No. 4 prior to the bout.

Perez is 6-1 in the UFC and his overall mixed martial arts record is 24-5.

Before making his way to the UFC, Perez wrestled for West Hills College Lemoore and he's a former assistant coach for the wrestling team at Selma High School.

The UFC 250 event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.