Perez wins with calf kicks at UFC 250

LAS VEGAS - Former Lemoore High wrestler Alex Perez scored a rare type of knockout in the UFC 250 prelims on Saturday.
Perez earned a technical knockout via calf kicks over Jussier Formiga in the first round in a flyweight bout. The TKO stoppage came with 4:06 left in the round. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Perez is the 11th different fighter in UFC history to win via finish by leg kicks.
It was Perez’s third consecutive victory and he is 11-1 in his last 12 fights. Perez was the No. 9 ranked flyweight in the division heading into the fight. Formiga was ranked No. 4 prior to the bout.
Perez is 6-1 in the UFC and his overall mixed martial arts record is 24-5.
Before making his way to the UFC, Perez wrestled for West Hills College Lemoore and he's a former assistant coach for the wrestling team at Selma High School.
The UFC 250 event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
