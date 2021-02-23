You have permission to edit this article.
PD's community room dedicated to Dr. Stanley Louie
Selma

PD's community room dedicated to Dr. Stanley Louie

SELMA — At the Feb. 16 meeting of the Selma City Council, council members unanimously approved dedicating the new Police Department station community room after the late Dr. Stanley Y. Louie.
 
Louie spent many years serving the city of Selma.  He served on Yes on Measure S and measure P committees, Selma Aware and assisted in many programs and services throughout the city.
 
Louie was nominated by former mayor Louis Franco. He died on Nov. 15, 2020.
 
According to Franco's letter,  “Dr. Louie established roots in Selma starting his family with his wife Adriane and joining the Logan Street Medical Group where he soon became the Medical Director  and owner. For nearly 22 years he provided healthcare to multi-generational families within our community.
 
“He was a philanthropist of the community, donating his time and talents to the greater good and always willing to step in and take action when it was needed to help the residents of Selma. He was an active member and past president of the Selma Rotary Club and the Selma Chamber of Commerce. He attended High School football games and provided sideline medical support. He was an avid booster parent well his daughters went through the Selma Unified School system; his time supporting various School clubs, marching band, and USMC JROTC. He was a past president of the Selma Healthcare District and regular community contributor to the Selma Enterprise."
 
Franco requested that the city council waive the three-year waiting requirements for dedication.

Franco concluded that the room should be named in honor of the man who is so passionate about the success of Selma, a caring doctor to many, and dear friend to our community.
 
Selma Recreation and Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner also read a letter from lifelong Selma resident and former City Clerk Pete Esraelian. The letter echoed Esraelian’s comments.
 
 
Police Chief Joe Gomez said that he was 100% in favor of this item.
 
“I look forward to having it [the plaque] there,” said the chief.
 
Councilman John Trujillo’s comments were very touching. “I moved to Selma in 2000 and I met Dr. Louie in 2000. In 2001, he called me and asked me to be part of the street sign committee.with him. He got me involved in this community and ever since then I’ve felt there is a lot of closeness and I’ve watched everything he has done since 2000. So I just hope that everybody would be aligned to support this.”
 
