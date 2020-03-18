Letter to the Editor: The Hospitality in Kingsburg

Greetings to Kingsburg, I am the soccer coach for Ripon High School. I've coached high school athletics for 18 years. We recently had the honor of playing Kingsburg in the CIF Norcal tournament. Kingsburg, of course, earned a well deserved win. My hat is off to your team and additionally to your athletic department, coaching staff, athletes, fans and booster club. During my career as a coach I have never experienced the hospitality, concern and sportsmanship that we found in Kingsburg.

The moment we arrived we were received by your athletic director and he saw to any need we had. The soccer coaching staff sought me out to determine the same. When one of our players was injured your staff saw to her needs with taping and icing. Your fans were enthusiastic supportive and sportsmanlike.

Upon the completion of the game many of them met us at the exit ramps to extend their hands in friendship.

Upon leaving we were provided wonderful dinners for the drive home. Congratulations on your win but mostly congratulations on what you are teaching and modeling to the student/athletes at Kingsburg High School.

Bryce Perkins

Ripon High School Varsity Soccer Coach