Old Millerton Road closed for repairs
FRESNO — The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning has closed a bridge on Old Millerton Road and implemented a detour while crews work to assess safety needs of the structure. An inspection conducted this week found the bridge to be damaged and in need of immediate repair.
In the interest of public safety, the bridge will remain closed with the detour in place until a detailed assessment is completed and necessary repairs can be made. Repairs will be done as soon as the bridge can be evaluated by department staff and a determination is made as to what needs to be completed to safely reopen the bridge.
The County urges drivers to use caution in the area, be mindful of crews and equipment at work, and drive safely. We thank you for your understanding and patience while the assessment and repairs take place and the bridge is restored to a safe condition as soon as possible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!