Offseason shutdown: Local football coaches discuss impact of COVID-19

As May gets underway, it’s usually the time when high school football programs prepare for the upcoming season with spring practice and coaches begin to lay out their plans for the summer.
Those summer sessions in the weight room and on the field could be delayed, as schools are closed and spring practices have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“What it will affect is the schematic part of the preparation when it comes to scheme, the nuts and bolts of football, learning the offense and learning the defense,” Kingsburg coach David Wilson said.
COVID-19 has already impacted local sports, as the CIF has shut down the remainder of the spring season and the 66th annual City/County All-Star Football Game has been canceled. It will be the first time in 66 years that the game won’t be played. This year’s game was supposed to take place on June 19 at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School.
Kingsburg and Selma are scheduled to kick off the season on Aug. 21 and Wilson and Bears coach Matt Logue are both optimistic about the season starting on time, but are preparing for the pandemic to linger into the summer and possibly the fall.
“I told our seniors and a lot of our players just to kind of look at it in a couple of different ways,” Wilson said. “There’s always the worst case scenario and that worst case scenario is yeah we don’t have football. I don’t want to be the guy that’s looking at it that way, but at the same time it’s realistic, you have to prepare yourself mentally for that.”
“Originally, I thought ‘No problem we’ll play next year,’” Logue said. “Now I’m kind of concerned that we won’t be able to play next year."
Wilson and Logue didn't want to minimize the current circumstances and they both wanted to make clear that football is of least concern compared to the pandemic.
Other than spring ball getting canceled, Logue said the team was slated to meet one day a week on the field in the morning before school was canceled. The team’s weight lifting program has also been affected.
“One of the things that benefits our program is our weight room program,” Logue said. “The kids work extremely hard and it helps prevent injuries and that’s another concern going forward.”
With Zoom becoming an integral part of the American workforce, both coaches haven't’ used the video conferencing service, as they’re currently contacting their coaching staff through text.
Wilson said he’s been sending his players individual workouts and will continue to do so if summer practices are shut down.
As summer approaches, Wilson is looking at certain things that could trickle down to his team playing under the Friday night lights.
“To me, the No. 1 thing is school starting on time,” Wilson said. “If school starts on time, then okay, I think there’s a good chance that football and other things are going to start. Does the NFL keep going? Does college football keep going? If they do go, what modifications are they doing and will that trickle down to us?”
The Vikings are scheduled to begin the season on the road against Buchanan, who were the Central Section Division I runner-up last year.
Kingsburg expects to compete for a Division III title after going 10-0 in the regular season last year. The Vikings’ season ended in the D-III quarterfinals in a 29-22 upset loss to Central Valley Christian. Jett Jackson, Blake Spomer, Micah Spomer, Kaden Tate, Connor McFall and Cal Muxlow are some of Kingsburg’s notable returners.
With the future looking uncertain, it remains to be confirmed if the Vikings’ opening season game at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium will be either postponed, canceled, or played on time. If the game is played, will it take place with or without spectators?
If it's deemed safe to play, Wilson has no problem coaching a game in an empty stadium.
“I know if you ask the kids, they want to play,” Wilson said.
Wilson brought up the idea of live streaming games for the community if students and players’ families aren’t allowed to attend.
“There’s ways of keeping that social distance without canceling the season,” Wilson said. “When it comes to live streaming to people at home, why couldn’t you live stream a football game.”
The Bears are slated to begin the season on the road against Kerman on Aug. 21 and are expected to play five games at the newly renovated Staley Stadium. Selma played all of its 14 games on the road last year while the stadium was being constructed.
Despite being on the road all season, the Bears won the Division IV title after defeating Washington Union 35-21 in November. Notable returners include quarterback Joey Ramirez, Aaron Blancas, Aaron Moreno, Zach Zarate, Jon Ambrose and Todd Weaver.
Logue is waiting to see if his team will be allowed to practice this summer.
“Everything is just up in the air,” Logue said. “I hear different things from different people and our Governor [Gavin Newsom], from what I heard, said that they don’t want team sport gatherings anytime soon, so I don’t really know how when you have a team of at least 40 guys, do anything when you can’t get the whole group together.”
If games are played without spectators, Logue doesn't mind coaching a game under those circumstances, but he admitted that it would feel different.
“If there’s no fans, it’ll definitely be weird in my opinion, but I'd rather have the kids get to play than not play,” Logue said. “If that means no fans, that means no fans. It would definitely be awkward, but after last year with what our team went through, we would adapt and be able to overcome whenever we have to.”
A crucial effect of games getting postponed, canceled or played with no fans is schools losing out on money at the gate, parking and concession stands.
At Kingsburg, several athletic programs and the band raised money during football games. The money for parking goes to the band boosters and other teams raise funds at the food booths and the snack bar on the south end plaza.
“Football typically generates the most money for our programs,” Kingsburg High athletic director Scott Hodges said. “If we can’t have those first couple of games then it would definitely affect our finances moving through, but we’ll make adjustments. Our community has always stepped up to support us and we greatly appreciate that.”
During Selma’s games, the parking funds go to a rotation of its teams and the student classes also rotate and raise money at the snack bar. At times, clubs sell items to raise funds at those games.
“Football affects the entire community,” Selma High athletic director Randy Esraelian said. “It doesn’t affect just the football team, it affects the entire community and the entire school.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
