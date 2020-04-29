Offseason shutdown: Local football coaches discuss impact of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As May gets underway, it’s usually the time when high school football programs prepare for the upcoming season with spring practice and coaches begin to lay out their plans for the summer.

Those summer sessions in the weight room and on the field could be delayed, as schools are closed and spring practices have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What it will affect is the schematic part of the preparation when it comes to scheme, the nuts and bolts of football, learning the offense and learning the defense,” Kingsburg coach David Wilson said.

COVID-19 has already impacted local sports, as the CIF has shut down the remainder of the spring season and the 66th annual City/County All-Star Football Game has been canceled. It will be the first time in 66 years that the game won’t be played. This year’s game was supposed to take place on June 19 at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School.

Kingsburg and Selma are scheduled to kick off the season on Aug. 21 and Wilson and Bears coach Matt Logue are both optimistic about the season starting on time, but are preparing for the pandemic to linger into the summer and possibly the fall.