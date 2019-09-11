KINGSBURG - In front of the home crowd, the Vikings got their offense back on track with 524 total yards in a 52-13 victory over the Monache Marauders (0-3) in a non-league game on Friday.
After two tough games to start the season, Kingsburg (3-0) controlled the line of scrimmage by gaining 327 yards on the ground while passing for 197 yards. Five of the Vikings seven touchdowns were for 50 or more yards.
“I have to give credit to Bohdi Gonsalves, Crispin Duarte, Seth Carendar, Cole Raven, Kyle Peterson,” Kingsburg quarterback Jett Jackson said. “Those guys on the line and they put in the work and you could see.”
Jackson tossed four touchdowns along with his 197 passing yards. The dual-threat quarterback only rushed four times for 16 yards. Jackson’s first touchdown pass was a 58-yard score to Travis Hall in the first quarter.
The junior signal-caller threw two touchdowns in the final 1:45 of the first half to go into halftime with a 24-0 lead. Jackson threw a 37-yard touchdown to Micah Spomer, followed by a 7-yard score to Josh Jackson on a tipped pass. Those were the only catches of the night for Spomer and Josh Jackson. Kingsburg’s 24-0 advantage was the team’s first halftime lead this season.
“Once we settled down and started going, we were good to go,” Vikings coach David Wilson said about the team’s offense. “We wanted to get some throws for Jett, get some confidence there, and we were able to do that.”
The Vikings’ offense kept rolling in the third quarter, scoring 28 points on multiple big plays. Micah Spomer scored the first touchdown of the second half on a 61-yard run, followed by a 75-yard rushing score from his older brother Blake Spomer.
After Monache scored its first touchdown on a 45-yard rush from Aiden Galvan, Jett Jackson connected with Kaden Tate for a 58-yard passing score. Cole Dias scored Kingsburg’s final touchdown on a 93-yard run.
“I was surprised by his wheels,” Jett Jackson said about Dias’ touchdown run. “He was cooking.”
Dias, who usually plays only linebacker, was placed at running back after starter Alfred Carpenter went down with a sprained ankle in the first quarter.
“Cole is so good on defense and you sometimes want to save him so that he’s at full strength,” Dias said. “He does have a skill running the ball. He’s a downhill runner and he runs hard.”
The senior did a little bit of everything against Monache by collecting two sacks, blocking a punt, and running for a touchdown. His blocked punt set up the Vikings’ final touchdown in the second quarter. Dias’ younger brother Chase Dias recovered the ball on the block punt.
Cole Dias led all rushers with 115 yards on five carries. Blake Spomer had 105 rushing yards on five carries while Carpenter had 23 yards on seven attempts before he left the game. Micah Spomer’s 61-yard rushing touchdown was his only carry of the night.
Hall, Tate, and Blake Spomer each had two receptions. Hall had two receptions for 70 yards while Tate recorded two catches for 67 yards. Blake Spomer was held to 16 yards on his two catches.
On the defensive side, the Vikings sacked Marauders quarterback Sullivan Focke five times while forcing two fumbles and intercepting the Monache signal caller twice. In addition to Cole Dias’ two sacks, Josh Jackson collected two sacks while Caleb Nelson sacked Focke once. Xsavier Jimenez and Blake VanBebber were the defenders that picked off Focke.
“A win is always good to get, especially this big,” Cole Dias said. “Just win one game at a time and that’s our goal.”
Up next
Kingsburg will seek the program’s first 4-0 start since 2013 when the Vikings host the Kerman Lions (1-2) in a non-league game this Friday. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Lions are coming off a 33-21 loss to Madera. In last year’s meeting, Kingsburg defeated Kerman 20-14.
