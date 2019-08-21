{{featured_button_text}}
Man dies in crash with train in Kingsburg

A man has died after an accident with a train in Kingsburg

 Laura Brown

A man has died after an accident with a train in Kingsburg around 5 p.m.

The man was driving west on Sierra Street when he attempted to bypass the crossing guard arms and was fatally struck by the train according to Kingsburg Police Department Sergeant Kevin Pendley. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was a man estimated to be in his late 50's or early 60's. His identity is not being released at this time. 

There were no other passengers in the car.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

