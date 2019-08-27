Talk Radio 1680 KGED is excited to announce that we will be broadcasting every home and away Kingsburg High School Football game this season.
TalkRadio 1680 KGED is a talk radio station with national syndicated hosts Hugh Hewitt, Dave Ramsey, Mike Savage, and Larry Elder. The local hosts include Guillermo Moreno, 19 year old rising conservative radio star Jerris Jackson, and John Meccico.
All games are produced by an experienced broadcast team including individuals who programmed NFL and MLB in the midwest. Experienced and local play by play talent Mark Espinosa will be behind the mic at all games. The broadcast includes all four quarters of the game, plus a pre-game show with the coaches corner that will include an interview with Vikings Coach Dave Wilson, halftime and post game show. The pregame show begins every game-day at 7:00 PM.
TalkRadio 1680 KGED is partnering with Vikings Football because the values of the community and the team closely align with that of the station and the proximity of our 10,000 watt tower to Kingsburg simply made sense.
The Kingsburg Football team exemplifies poise, tenacity, and respectability and TalkRadio 1680 KGED is proud to partner with such a fantastic team. Last Friday’s game against San Joaquin Memorial is a testament to that.
In addition, the community of Kingsburg is football oriented and highly supportive of their hometown team. These are two quintessential elements are needed to produce exciting high-level football and Talk Radio 1680 is honored to be a part of it.
In order to help support the continuing success of the team, Talk Radio 1680 KGED has agreed to share profits made from the broadcast, which is not standard in high school football broadcasting agreements.
All level of sponsorships are still available. Go Vikings!!!
