News in brief

Free flu clinic set for Sept. 17

SELMA — Selma’s yearly flu shot clinic is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the Nick Medina Senior Center.

Vaccines are limited and are on a first come and first serve basis. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

For more information, contact the senior center at 559-891-2239.

Fresno County in need of poll workers

FRESNO — The Fresno County Elections Office is seeking poll workers for the upcoming election.

Positions available include election workers and coordinators. Poll workers must be available to work from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 and work the entire shift, as well as training days. There will be no partial work days or hours and workers will get paid hourly.

Workers must have a valid ID and social security card. The county is seeking workers who are bilingual. Workers must wear a mask during their entire shift.

The county is also hiring looking for students to work the polls and they must be 16-18 years old and have a 2.5 grade point average.

For those who are interested, they must apply online at fresnocountyjobs.com. For more information, contact the Fresno County Human Resources Department at 559-600-1830.

CPR course offered

SELMA — Residents of Selma could learn to save a life at a CPR and first aid certification course later this month.

The course, offered by the Selma District Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Sept. 23 at the Selma Fire Department Training Center at 1711 Tucker Street from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.