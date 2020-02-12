National Signing Day: Dias, Doyle sign to colleges

Doyle was part of the Vikings volleyball team that won the program’s first Central Section title in November. On the volleyball court, Doyle was a three-year varsity player and earned First Team All-CSL recognition after her senior season.

“I didn’t think it’ll be for track, I always thought volleyball would be way,” Doyle said about continuing track in college. “I have fallen in love with this sport as I continued and I can’t wait for another four years of it.”

Doyle plans to major in communication sciences and disorders to pursue a career as a speech pathologist.

During Dias’ decision-making process, the absence of a defensive coordinator at Cal Poly and the academics at San Diego were factors in deciding where to attend.

Dias was looked at by other programs, most notably Fresno State, whose interest waned after Jeff Tedford resigned as Bulldogs coach in December.

“I was in big contact with the old staff,” Dias said. “When they left, I never had a chance to meet up with the new staff and by then my interest was already going to San Diego.”

Dias said he’ll major in business management with a minor in real estate.