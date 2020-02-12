National Signing Day: Dias, Doyle sign to colleges

KINGSBURG - On National Signing Day, Kingsburg High School had two student athletes that will continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
Cole Dias and Olivia Doyle each signed a National Letter of Intent in front of family and friends in a ceremony inside the school’s Little Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Dias signed to play football for the University of San Diego and Doyle will attend Biola University, where she will join the track and field team. Dias was a linebacker for the Vikings and Doyle competed in the high jump event for Kingsburg.
For Dias, his decision to play college football came down to San Diego and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. The day before he verbally committed to San Diego, Dias’ college decision was impacted after making his visit to the campus.
“If you would’ve asked me a week ago, I would’ve said Cal Poly,” Dias said. “When I went on that visit and I instantly said ‘Man, it can’t get much better than this.’ From the family environment that’s there and was just treated great.”
As for Doyle, attending Biola was a goal she set as soon as she started high school.
“It’s been my dream school since my freshman year,” Doyle said. “It’s really just a dream come true and there was no question that’s where I wanted to go.”
Biola is a private NCAA Division II institution based in La Mirada, a town in Los Angeles County. Biola’s athletic teams are nicknamed the Eagles and they compete in Pacific West Conference.
Dias, a three-year starter, will be joining an NCAA Division I program that has won eight straight Pioneer Football League championships dating back to 2011. During the same time span, the San Diego Toreros have gone 59-5 against conference opponents and have a 72-21 overall record. The PFL titles from 2011-15 were co-championships. USD is a four-year private institution.
Playing for a successful program was appealing to Dias.
“That was definitely one of the main factors, the winning,” Dias said. “There’s nothing more I like than winning. Not that the other schools could’ve given that, but they couldn’t give it as well as them.”
Doyle is a two-time Central Sequoia League champion in the high jump, winning in 2018 and 2019. In last season's meet, Doyle recorded a career best jump of 5 feet and 3 inches. As a sophomore, she placed first with a mark of 4-10. She placed third in the event at 4-10 as a freshman.
Other events that Doyle has participated in throughout high school were the triple jump and the 4x400 meter relay. Doyle will continue to compete in the high jump at the next level.
Doyle was part of the Vikings volleyball team that won the program’s first Central Section title in November. On the volleyball court, Doyle was a three-year varsity player and earned First Team All-CSL recognition after her senior season.
“I didn’t think it’ll be for track, I always thought volleyball would be way,” Doyle said about continuing track in college. “I have fallen in love with this sport as I continued and I can’t wait for another four years of it.”
Doyle plans to major in communication sciences and disorders to pursue a career as a speech pathologist.
During Dias’ decision-making process, the absence of a defensive coordinator at Cal Poly and the academics at San Diego were factors in deciding where to attend.
Dias was looked at by other programs, most notably Fresno State, whose interest waned after Jeff Tedford resigned as Bulldogs coach in December.
“I was in big contact with the old staff,” Dias said. “When they left, I never had a chance to meet up with the new staff and by then my interest was already going to San Diego.”
Dias said he’ll major in business management with a minor in real estate.
Ryan Dias, Cole’s father, coached his son in high school while serving as an assistant coach for the varsity football team. Ryan recently completed his second year as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator and has been on the staff since 2017.
“He has worked hard to get where he’s at,” Ryan said. “I’m excited that he’s going to be able to keep going and play the game that he loves at the next level."
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com