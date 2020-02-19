Montelongo's hat trick leads Vikings past Bears in D-III quarterfinals

“I know these girls. They’re a good group of girls and they’re not going to come out and intentionally try to hurt anybody. She’s making a soccer play and like I said, 100% red card. I have no arguments over that.”

On Montelongo’s second goal, she dribbled past multiple defenders before taking a shot in the middle of the box. The Vikings took a 2-1 lead after the play.

“Definitely, I thought we did well on Marissa, but Marissa is just a beast,” Zamora said. “Marissa doesn't need much space to get a shot off. She was closed down maybe 20-25 yards and just smashes it. There was nothing we could do about that second one.”

The Bears made a valiant effort of getting the ball into the attacking third, but the Vikings’ backline was too tough to get through. The only time they scored was a goal from Leslie Figueroa, who tied the game 1-1 in the 15th minute. Freshman Stephanie Garcia had an assist on the play.

Zamora’s second year as Selma’s coach ends at 14-10 overall and 6-6 in the Central Sequoia League. The Bears opened the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Reedley at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Figueroa and Rosas scored the goals for Selma.