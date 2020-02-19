Montelongo's hat trick leads Vikings past Bears in D-III quarterfinals

KINGSBURG - It didn’t take long for Kingsburg to adjust to a new division.
Marissa Montelongo scored a hat trick for the top-seeded Vikings, as they began their playoff run with a 3-1 victory over No. 8 Selma in the CIF Central Section Division III quarterfinals last Friday. Kingsburg will host No. 4 Templeton in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m.
The Vikings were moved up to Division III after winning three consecutive titles in Division IV in the previous three seasons.
“We told the the girls that moving up to Division III, every game is going to be tough,” Kingsburg coach Scott Hodges said. “Obviously this is a rivalry game, we played them twice earlier in the year, so we knew they were going to be a really strong, well coached team and they played us hard. Our girls matched the intensity and kept their focus.”
Montelongo scored in the first, 19th and 76th minutes. The senior scored her first goal after being served a long ball by Khloe Hodges moments following the opening kickoff. Montelongo sprinted to the ball before coming across the box to put it in the net.
There was chippiness in the second half, as Selma defender Julie Aceves received a red card for fouling Montelongo. The Vikings striker sustained a wrist injury on the play and was subbed out. Officials gave Bears forward Mya Rosas a yellow card later in the game.
With 23 minutes to play, Montelongo went back into the game and scored for her final goal of the night. She extended Kingsburg’s lead to two goals with four minutes before the game would reach full time. Montelongo was driving towards the box and would score after Bears’ goalie Brianna Portillo overplayed the ball, providing a wide open shot for the Vikings’ leading scorer.
Montelongo didn’t comment on Aceves’ foul, but she was proud of her teammates' performance, particularly the underclassmen.
“For our freshman to step up in the game, I’m so proud of them,” Montelongo said. “Kaylynn Alves stepped up, all of the underclassmen stepped up, whoever this was their first time here, they stepped up and I cannot be more proud of my team.”
Hodges said Montelongo’s injury was a “tweaked” wrist and he commented on her mental toughness.
“Having the opportunity to coach her since she was seven or eight years old, I know what kind of player she is,” Hodges said. “I should be surprised that she came back, but I’m not because I’ve seen it over and over again.”
Selma coach Luis Zamora agreed with the officials giving Aceves a red card and he said he doesn’t think his player was attempting to intentionally injure Montelongo.
“I thought the refs did a really great job and I don’t have no argument, 100% that’s a red card on our player,” Zamora said. “Last man, stopping the scoring opportunity, definitely a red card. I don’t think it was anything malicious where she’s coming out purposely trying to hurt her like I know some Kingsburg fans are trying to assume.”
“I know these girls. They’re a good group of girls and they’re not going to come out and intentionally try to hurt anybody. She’s making a soccer play and like I said, 100% red card. I have no arguments over that.”
On Montelongo’s second goal, she dribbled past multiple defenders before taking a shot in the middle of the box. The Vikings took a 2-1 lead after the play.
“Definitely, I thought we did well on Marissa, but Marissa is just a beast,” Zamora said. “Marissa doesn't need much space to get a shot off. She was closed down maybe 20-25 yards and just smashes it. There was nothing we could do about that second one.”
The Bears made a valiant effort of getting the ball into the attacking third, but the Vikings’ backline was too tough to get through. The only time they scored was a goal from Leslie Figueroa, who tied the game 1-1 in the 15th minute. Freshman Stephanie Garcia had an assist on the play.
Zamora’s second year as Selma’s coach ends at 14-10 overall and 6-6 in the Central Sequoia League. The Bears opened the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Reedley at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Figueroa and Rosas scored the goals for Selma.
“The team that we had here tonight, we knew we had it in us the whole season,” Zamora said. “I knew we were going to come out here and push Kingsburg. I’m sure a lot of people thought, not give us a chance in hell to compete, but I had faith and trust in my girls that they were going to come out and battle to the last minute and push Kingsburg to everything they had.”
Up next
Kingsburg will host the Templeton Eagles (13-7, 9-3 OL) in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m. The Eagles defeated No. 5 Golden West 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The winner of tonight’s game will take on either No. 3 San Joaquin Memorial or No. 7 Yosemite in the Division III finals. If the Vikings win, they’ll host the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
