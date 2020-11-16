Mendoza-Navarro leads in Selma District 1 race

SELMA — With 100% of precincts remaining, and 73% times casting, Blanca Mendoza-Navarro is leading the race by 33 votes over incumbent Jim Avalos in Selma’s district one city council race.
District one covers northwest Selma. These results are not final and may change when all votes have been counted and the election has been certified. Up to date results can be found on the Fresno Clerk and Registrar’s website.
“As the ballots get closer to being all counted the possibility of me winning the Selma City Council District 1 seat is getting real,” Mendoza-Navarro wrote in an email to the Kingsburg Reporter. “I am extremely honored to earn the votes in the first District election.”
As the race stood on Nov. 15, Mendoza-Navarro had 768 votes, followed by Avalos with 735 votes and Mark Morales Medina with 568.
“I could not have accomplished any of this without the support of my family, friends, team, and the community,” Mendoza-Navarro wrote. “I can't wait to start helping Selma grow.”
Avalos could not be reached for comment.
