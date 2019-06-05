Local softball players will represent their school’s colors for the final time at the 2019 City/County All-Star game on June 19th.
Kingsburg and Selma will each have two players in the County dugout at Margie Wright Diamond.
The girls that will represent the Vikings are Carla Duarte and Madison Alves. Both girls were the team’s only seniors this season and were solid contributors for the Central Section Division II champions.
Duarte had a .337 batting average with 34 hits, nine RBIs, and 25 runs. Alves was a .306 hitter with 15 RBIs, 28 runs, and 12 doubles.
As for the Bears, Dom Trevino and Ashley Paz will wear their school’s colors for the final time.
Trevino was Selma’s top hitter after batting .522 in her senior season. She also had the most hits (47), runs (29), and doubles (12) on the team. Trevino’s 22 RBIs was tied for third on the team.
Paz was a solid run producer as a .405 hitter with 17 RBIs and 30 hits this season.
Duarte, Alves, Trevino, and Paz will play for the County team, which features talent from schools located in Fresno County and surround areas. The City team features a roster filled with players from schools in the cities of Fresno and Clovis.
The City/County game showcases a between the top seniors from this past season. Last year, the City All-Stars defeated the County team 8-7.
