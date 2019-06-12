FRESNO - Talent throughout the Central Valley will strap on a helmet and shoulder pads for the 65th annual City/County All-Star football game at Central High School on Friday.
The County team will be coached by Vikings head coach David Wilson, who has been holding practice at Kingsburg High since last Friday.
Preparing for a game with a roster of guys who haven’t played together was one of Wilson’s challenges during the week, but it was a process he enjoyed.
“Of course the first few days, there’s always a little anxiety because these guys have to learn everything, but I’m excited” Wilson said. “These guys are all all-stars. So they’re smart and they should figure things out and we’ll go from there.”
The first practice session was two hours spent on implementing schemes, agility drills, and the guys meeting their all-star teammates and coaches, as players were in t-shirts, shorts, and their respective school’s helmets.
Recent Kingsburg High graduate Bo Jackson was one of the five Vikings at practice, donning his gold helmet from last season that included a “K” decal on right side and a “42” decal on the left. The No. 42 decal represented his Kingsburg High jersey number.
It’ll be the final football game for Jackson, who expressed excitement about representing Fresno County and the opportunity to play for Wilson one last time.
“I have no regrets at this high school,” Jackson said about his prep career. “After just graduating, it’s cool to do one final thing to represent the green and gold.”
Jackson will suit up as a running back in the blue County team uniforms on Friday. Jackson said his future plans include focusing on his academics at The Master’s University, which is a private institution in Santa Clarita, a town north of Los Angeles.
Other Vikings that play will alongside Jackson will be Jadon Spomer, Garrett Costi, Andrew Hernandez, and Zachary Wilson. Kingsburg’s five all-stars is tied for the most on the County team with Buchanan and Central.
Recent Selma High graduate Pat Angelo, who is listed on the roster as a running back, will be the only Bear to represent the orange and black. Angelo said he’s looking forward to stepping onto the field with some of the top talent in the Central Valley.
“I get to put on this [Selma black] helmet one more time and put on for my team and represent coach [Matt] Logue,” Angelo said. “He’s the one that pretty much taught me everything I know.”
It’ll be Angelo’s final high school game before moving to Iowa next month to join the football team at Clarke University, which is an NAIA institution.
The City/County game will showcase the Valley’s top seniors from this past season and it’s considered the longest running all-star event in the state. The City team features a roster full of talent from schools located in Fresno. The County team features talent from schools in Fresno County and surrounding areas. The City team will red wear uniforms while the County squad’s jerseys will be blue.
The all-star showdown will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Deran Koligian Stadium on Friday.
