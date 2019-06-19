LINDSAY - A plethora of soccer talent throughout the Valley will be showcased at the 11th annual Central Section All-Star Games on Friday and Saturday.
The all-star games will take place at Lindsay High School and local talent will be featured in the two-day event.
Kingsburg High will have a total of five players representing the green and gold this weekend. No players from Selma were selected to play in the game this year.
Marissa Montelongo, Denise Elias, and Emma Price will play in the girls East/West game. All three girls will play for the East team.
On the boys side, Conner Thompson and William Soria will compete in the boys East/West matchup. Thompson and Soria will play for the East squad.
Montelongo, Elias, and Price were part of a Central Section Division IV championship team that went 22-5-1 overall and 12-0 in Central Sequoia League play during the 2018-19 campaign. The Vikings’ championship from this past season was the program’s third consecutive Valley title.
All three girls also earned the top awards of the CSL.
Montelongo was named the CSL’s player of the year after scoring 35 goals with 18 assists for the Vikings in her junior season. She recently won her first Central Section title in softball in May after helping the girls soccer team win it’s third-straight Valley title in February. She was named the league’s offensive player of the year for the 2017-18 season.
Price earned the CSL’s co-offensive player of the year after scoring nine goals with nine assists this past season. She shared the yearly honor with Exeter’s Lexe Cortez, who is also on the East roster.
Elias was the league’s co-defensive player of the year after recording a team-high 53 steals. She earned the top defensive honor after being named the league’s Most Valuable Player a year prior. Elias shared her defensive yearly award with Exeter’s Isabella Martinez, who will also play for the East team.
It’ll be Montelongo’s third year in a row playing in the game while Elias will make her second-straight all-star appearance. As for Price, she will make her first appearance in the all-star event.
The East girls team will be coached by Exeter head coach Darin Lasky, who led the Monarchs to the Division IV title game against the Vikings in February. Other than Kingsburg and Exeter, the East All-Star roster includes representatives from Lindsay, Dinuba, Orange Cove, Porterville, Woodlake, Delano, Granite Hills, Monache, Fowler, and Immanuel high schools. The East roster lists a total of 26 players.
The West All-Stars will feature talent from several schools in Kings and Tulare counties, in addition to representatives from Riverdale and Coalinga high schools.
Golden West head coach Kevin Tilley will coach the West squad after leading the Trailblazers to a runner-up finish in the Division III playoffs. The West squad has a total of 28 players listed on it’s roster.
As for the boys, the all-star appearances for Thompson and Soria comes after both earned All-CSL honors. Soria was on the First Team while Thompson earned Second Team honors the 2018-19 season. They were two of three Vikings that were selected to the All-CSL teams.
The East boys team will be coached by Strathmore High Spartans head coach Jimmy Madrigal. The East team’s roster includes representatives from Strathmore, Dinuba, Lindsay, Farmersville, Porterville, Monache, Fowler, Woodlake, Monache, and Cesar Chavez high schools. The East team lists a total of 26 players on it’s roster.
The boys West squad will feature talent from several schools in Kings and Tulare County, as well as Fresno County towns Coalinga and Riverdale. Coalinga High coach Abel Vera will coach the West All-Stars, which features a total of 27 players on it’s roster.
The 11th annual two-day event will feature a total of eight teams playing in four games. The other two games will be the boys and girls North/South matchups, which features talent from the Fresno and Madera area taking on players from several Bakersfield high schools.
The all-star games will begin with the girls East/West matchup, which is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff time on Friday. The girls North/South game will follow the East/West matchup as the nightcap at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the East/West boys matchup will kickoff at 6 p.m. followed by the North/South boys game at 8 p.m. Tickets for the games will be $12 for adults and $10 for students with a valid school ID.
