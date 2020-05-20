Local players named to County roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 66th annual City/County All-Star Football game won’t be played this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the rosters were unveiled with some local names listed.

Kingsburg’s Cole Dias, Kyle Peterson and Josh Jackson and Selma’s Michael Rennovato were selected to play for the County team. All three guys were All-Central Sequoia League First Team selections.

Dias played linebacker and lined up at running back during his senior season. He’ll continue to play on the defensive side of the ball for the University of San Diego Toreros.

He was listed as a linebacker for the County.

Jackson was another two-way player for the Vikings, earning First Team honors as a tight end and defensive end. The County listed Jackson as a defensive end.

Jackson won’t be playing football at the next level, but he’ll continue competing in college for the track team at Biola University. He’ll compete in the long and triple jump events.

As for Peterson, he also played both sides, but excelled more on the offensive line. He earned First Team honors as an offensive lineman and was going to play on that side for the County.