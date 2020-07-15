Local coaches, athletic directors await CIF's decision

As the high school athletic community across the state waits for the CIF’s decision on fall sports Monday, local athletic directors and football coaches have optimism, but are also preparing for multiple scenarios.

“I think one thing we know for sure, we’re not going to start the fall in August,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said. “I think we’re pretty certain that it's not going to happen. So what does that mean? Does that mean there’s a chance starting in October, well, we all got to go play the lotto and hope for the best.”

Selma High canceled all further practices for all sports on Sunday until the CIF announces its decision on July 20. On the football team’s official Twitter account, the team said it “will decide which steps to take” when the CIF reveals its plan.

The school originally resumed athletics on June 29 under Phase 1 of its “Return to Physical/Training Plan,” which was established under CIF guidelines. The other sports that were working out included volleyball, boys water polo, cross country and girls and boys basketball.

On his Twitter account, Esraelian said that more information will come on the “week of July 20th announcement.”

“A reduced season is simply better than no season,” Esraelian said in his interview with the Enterprise Recorder.

Before conditioning workouts were canceled, the Enterprise Recorder spoke to Selma head coach Matt Logue on Friday about his thoughts on the upcoming decision.

“It’s out of our control so we’re just waiting to see and hoping we play somehow, someway,” Logue said. “I don’t really care when or how it’s modified, we want to try to have some sort of season and that’s the main goal.”