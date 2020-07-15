Local coaches, athletic directors await CIF's decision

As the high school athletic community across the state waits for the CIF’s decision on fall sports Monday, local athletic directors and football coaches have optimism, but are also preparing for multiple scenarios.
“I think one thing we know for sure, we’re not going to start the fall in August,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said. “I think we’re pretty certain that it's not going to happen. So what does that mean? Does that mean there’s a chance starting in October, well, we all got to go play the lotto and hope for the best.”
Selma High canceled all further practices for all sports on Sunday until the CIF announces its decision on July 20. On the football team’s official Twitter account, the team said it “will decide which steps to take” when the CIF reveals its plan.
The school originally resumed athletics on June 29 under Phase 1 of its “Return to Physical/Training Plan,” which was established under CIF guidelines. The other sports that were working out included volleyball, boys water polo, cross country and girls and boys basketball.
On his Twitter account, Esraelian said that more information will come on the “week of July 20th announcement.”
“A reduced season is simply better than no season,” Esraelian said in his interview with the Enterprise Recorder.
Before conditioning workouts were canceled, the Enterprise Recorder spoke to Selma head coach Matt Logue on Friday about his thoughts on the upcoming decision.
“It’s out of our control so we’re just waiting to see and hoping we play somehow, someway,” Logue said. “I don’t really care when or how it’s modified, we want to try to have some sort of season and that’s the main goal.”
Kingsburg’s football team is currently in a dead period and head coach David Wilson said the team’s scheduled return date is on July 27. Wilson said that date gives the program enough time to configure a plan about returning.
Wilson and Logue both said a football season in January is looking more realistic.
“With the spike in cases [in California] and everything else that’s going on, I don’t want to be the negative guy, but it’s going to be really hard to see us starting football on time,” Wilson said. “We were in a dead period anyways so it kind of worked out for us. We were fortunate enough to get about three and a half weeks of summer workouts in a lot of schools I don’t think were able to do.”
“I don’t think there’s any way we’re starting in September, for sure not August, but I don’t know,” Logue said. “I firmly believe that they’re probably pushing it to January, give everyone more time to figure out a plan and at least have a plan, a lot could happen between now and January. I think it’s the safe bet, but I think as long as we have a season in play then it is what it is.”
Kingsburg Joint Union High School District resumed athletics on June 8 under Phase 1 of the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) guidelines. Several fall and winter sports continue to practice under Phase 1, Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges said. Hodges added that some coaches have been sending individual workouts for their athletes for sports that are not conducting in-person workouts.
“Like I tell my football kids, football teaches you to handle and deal with adversity and here we are in a time in history where the entire society is dealing with adversity,” Wilson said.
Hodges, who is also the head coach of the school’s girls soccer team, has been holding conditioning workouts for his team throughout the summer.
As he awaits the CIF’s decision, Hodges is optimistic on fall sports being played as scheduled. Hodges said he’s “hopeful the CIF will give us the opportunity to continue sports in the fall.”
“We’re very hopeful that we’re able to resume not only school as normal, but also our fall sports as normal. I think the quicker that we can get the student-athletes back on the field, the benefits of being with their teammates and their coaches and the exercise they’re getting out there is just great for them all around.”
If fall sports are postponed to January, Esraelian has plans in place in case of a delay.
“Football would have a heavy focus on the weight room only and a little bit of skilled position stuff,” Esraelian said. “A little bit of swimming [for water polo] and a little bit of running [for cross country], but I wouldn’t see us going everyday. I would see us try to scale back and do a lot of skill development and strength and conditioning [workouts] two to three days a week. That’s what I foresee happening if we end up with a January start.”
Hodges said practices will “look a little different” and coaches will “adjust” practices if teams aren’t playing games until January.
“If all the fall sports don’t start until January, CIF would probably give us guidelines on what is to be expected,” Hogdes said. “I think it has been extremely healthy for our student-athletes to be out with their teammates and with their coaches during this time so I would probably continue to encourage our coaches to have some type of practice regimen where they’re practicing a few days a week.”
Hodges does have a few concerns about a January start, one of them being related to multi-sport athletes. He said he’s concerned that a schedule change could make it difficult for athletes to play multiple sports. He added that a shifted schedule could be a “detriment to smaller schools” like Kingsburg.
“Most of the larger schools, they don’t share athletes near as much as our small schools,” Hodges said. “What happens when you’re talking about a school like Kingsburg, a lot of our athletes are shared among multiple programs and we really encourage our students to do multiple athletics and activities.”
In a July 8 Enterprise Recorder article, Selma volleyball coach James Salazar said he’s staying positive about the season being played sometime during the fall.
“The girls are hoping for their season,” Salazar said. “There’s a lot of talks about getting the season right away or in January, but who knows how that’s going to play out. I have hope that we’re going to get it. It might be a short one, but I want everybody to have their season of volleyball, especially for those seniors.”
On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health suspended all youth and adult sports activities in Kings County until further notice. The order was due a record-breaking increase in cases and hospitalizations related to the spread of COVID-19.
Hanford West, which is located in the county, is a member of the Central Sequoia League.
California athletics at the junior college level have been moved to 2021 after the California Community College Athletic Association announced on Thursday that it will shift all sports, including football, to January.
On July 11, Fresno County had a total of 6,323 cases with 357 of them coming from Selma, which was the second most in the county. Kingsburg had 87 active cases that same day.
