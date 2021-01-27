Local business struggles to open amid pandemic

SELMA — For one local couple aiming to start their own business, 2020 was a salty year indeed.

Couple Viviana and Nancy Sisneros’ dream of opening their own eatery hit multiple snags in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and personal tragedies.

“I’m very determined. I know my wife is determined and we will make sure we get this going, somehow some way,” said Viviana.

The couple rented out a space at 1920 High St. in Selma in August but have yet to move in due to financial troubles. They’ve instead been operating their pretzel business, cheekily named Knotty Chix, out of their home for the time being.

After a medical retirement from military service, Viviana was in search of a new career and after years of cooking food to her fellow service men and women, she figured opening an eatery would be a great path to take.

The two committed fully to the endeavor. Nancy quit her job and cashed out her retirement funds to help see the project come to life.

“We have to do it 100 percent. If we have any sort of fear or pause, it will never come to fruition,” Viviana said.

While searching for a location for the business, Viviana’s father became ill after having a stroke. The couple put the restaurant endeavor on hold to care for him on a 24/7 basis.

Her father ultimately died over the summer and the months of committed caregiving put its strain on the couples’ savings.

That, combined with the fact that they have been paying rent on a location they have yet to be able to operate from, has left them will very little of the funds needed to renovate their location into the tip-top pretzel-making kitchen they need it to be.