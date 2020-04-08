Living with a purpose: Kingsburg man overcomes addiction, survives cancer

KINGSBURG — On his 62nd birthday, Richard Vargas didn’t celebrate with a cake, but he did it in a special way.
“I’m going to do 62 sit-ups on that decline bench right there,” Vargas said while pointing at the bench. “I’m going to do 62 sit-ups and that’s pretty tough. I’m going to do 62 sit-ups with a 45 pound weight on top of me, holding onto it. I’m going to go 62 times non-stop.”
Vargas’ birthday workout is more than sit-ups. His workout holds significant meaning because it’s part of a journey that involved a long road to recovery from alcoholism and homelessness and surviving two types of cancer concurrently.
When he got sober and turned around his life, he discovered his faith and purpose of helping others that were in his position and he gained an interest in fitness along the way.
“I told myself every year on my birthday, I’m going to do something even better than the birthday before,” Vargas said. “To show that a person can better their body, that they can restore their body.
“What I’m going to do is try to encourage people to never give up, even if you are addicted right now, you can beat it, look at me man, I’m going to be an example. Look at what you could do. Whatever drug it was you’re addicted to and what it did to your body, you can fix it. You can.”
Vargas recalled the last time he had a drink was on Christmas Eve 2014. During his addiction, he said his drink of choice was the 99 cent liquor mini bottles, adding that he would consume 40 of them per day.
On the last day he had a drink, he thought it was going to be his last day alive.
“I was told that I had 24 hours to live,” Vargas said. “A man that I didn’t know came in and said God told him to pray for me. He prayed for me and before he left he told me ‘God told me that you’re not going to die until you completed His purpose.’”
After that moment, Vargas gained his faith and decided to go into rehab following his check out of the hospital. Vargas said he spent time at the WestCare facility in Fresno and once his 30 days were up, he decided it was not time to step out into the real world.
“I realized I was not ready to walk out those doors,” Vargas said. “I voluntarily kept myself in there for 30 more days and 30 more days and 30 more.”
Vargas was in rehab for five and a half months.
At the end of his alcoholism, Vargas said he weighed at 259 pounds and when he left the rehab facility, he decided to change his lifestyle to a routine of health and fitness. Not only did he give up alcohol, but he decided to not watch television, as he thought it compromised his time at the gym.
Two weeks after joining Workouts Unlimited, located on Draper Street in downtown Kingsburg, Vargas was diagnosed with two types of cancer. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“The first day I met my oncologist, he came in there with his notepad and looked at me and told me ‘I have never ever seen anybody with your condition in your condition,’” Vargas said. “He said ‘This is amazing’ and I was in stage three. He said that I should’ve been in a wheelchair, I should’ve been in a walker, and he goes that I shouldn’t have been walking in there.”
After his diagnosis, he had chemotherapy treatments and would constantly battle his cancer at the gym. Vargas said he was nauseated several times, but he didn’t want to give up and he kept pushing himself.
“I fought it the whole time,” Vargas said. “The only days I didn’t come in here were days that I did massive chemo and there’s no way I could, but the next day I did.”
Before Workouts Unlimited closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vargas said his routine was going to the gym five times a week and spent a minimum one hour and a half to two hours in every session. He never went on Sundays, but sometimes did go in on Saturday.
With his sanctuary closed for the foreseeable future, Vargas said “there’s no excuse” for missing a workout during California’s shelter-in-place order and he added that it’s important to “keep your body moving” at home.
“We know what a sit-up is, We know what a push-up is,” Vargas said. “We know how to stretch. We were taught at a young age how to do jumping jacks and calisthenics and burpees. So we have to start somewhere.”
As for his workouts for the time being, it involves equipment at his work and a skateboard. Vargas is a trailer salesman at Carson Trailers in Kingsburg.
“I have one little corner that is probably not even 500 square feet dedicated to a spinning bike and a dip bar and a pull-up bar and a bunch of barbells,” Vargas said. “Most importantly, I have a skateboard that I ride around in my warehouse back-and-forth and I just do Figure 8’s. It’s a big enough warehouse where I could skate around. I know for whatever reasons I can’t go to the gym, I will do something else and I will make sure I do something else.”
Vargas alludes to his birthday workouts and healthy lifestyle to his inspiration of the late Jack LaLanne, who was a bodybuilder and fitness guru.
“He knew that exercising and taking care of your body has to become your lifestyle,” Vargas said. “If you want your body to keep running for as long as possible, it’s just like a car, you have to take care of it. We have been given a magnificent machine to take care of and I’m just learning that...and I have abused it for so many years. I abused it, but it’s never too late.”
When the time came to do his 62 sit-ups, he accomplished his goal.
“I want everybody out there to know to never give up, it’s never too late,” Vargas said in a YouTube video before he did the sit ups.
Now that he’s living his life with a purpose, Vargas said he finally feels free.
“I have a joy that’s unspeakable and full of glory,” Vargas said. “That’s the best way I could describe how it feels to be sober.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!