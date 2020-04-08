Living with a purpose: Kingsburg man overcomes addiction, survives cancer

Vargas recalled the last time he had a drink was on Christmas Eve 2014. During his addiction, he said his drink of choice was the 99 cent liquor mini bottles, adding that he would consume 40 of them per day.

On the last day he had a drink, he thought it was going to be his last day alive.

“I was told that I had 24 hours to live,” Vargas said. “A man that I didn’t know came in and said God told him to pray for me. He prayed for me and before he left he told me ‘God told me that you’re not going to die until you completed His purpose.’”

After that moment, Vargas gained his faith and decided to go into rehab following his check out of the hospital. Vargas said he spent time at the WestCare facility in Fresno and once his 30 days were up, he decided it was not time to step out into the real world.

“I realized I was not ready to walk out those doors,” Vargas said. “I voluntarily kept myself in there for 30 more days and 30 more days and 30 more.”

Vargas was in rehab for five and a half months.