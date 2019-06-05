KINGSBURG – Lincoln Elementary School’s May Students of the Month have been named. These students were chosen for showing excellent citizenship traits.
They are, from left to right, in front, Nathan Smith, Noah Gonzalez, Joel Flaming, Abigail Ribeiro, Addison Heckman, David Sanchez Salinas and Donovan Rivera Perez. In the middle row are Brooke Brady, Yosgart Nieto, Luis Jimenez, Lennox Schofield, Harrison Baker and Greyson Berry. In back are Principal Matt Stovall, Alessia Ambriz, Samson Brady, Kaiden Musselman, Julianna Vara, Dana Castro and Roen Sweeney.
