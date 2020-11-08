Letter to the Editor: Trump failed to unite the nation

President Trump said a lot of good things in his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2017. He spoke of bringing the factories home, taking care of our veterans, making our cities safe, fixing our infrastructure, highways, bridges, airports, etc. He spoke of getting our people off welfare and back to work, getting rid of gangs, eliminating radical Islamic terroism from the face of the earth.
These were all good things to address, to have goals for. However, instead of attacking the former presidents who were sitting in the front row he should have included something like these words in his speech.
"As I look forward to this daunting task, I do so with great excitement, but also with great trepidation. As you all know, I've never held public office. I've always been the boss. I'm aware, I can' t be that kind of boss while holding the office of president of this great land. Our forefathers set up our three branches of government to keep each other in check, to avoid abuse of power. Ladies and gentlemen of the house and senate, I'm going to need your help. You all know that I believe we need a wall on our southern border. But, if I accomplish nothing else in my term as your president, I would like it to be said of me that he brought the the two sides of the isle together. The American people are tired of the bickering of their representatives, their putting partisan politics before the work at hand."
"So, please help me, I'll need your wisdom and your knowledge. My door will always be open. Let's have a civil discussion on the things that matter to your constituents. Paul Ryan, I'll need your help. Chuck Schumer, we probably won't agree on a lot of issues, but I'll need your help as well. Let's change this I'm right and you're wrong attitude. Let's speak civilly to each other. After the bitter campaign I ran this probably sounds hypocritical coming from me, but it's what the American people want and what our country desperately needs."
Unfortunately, his ego got in the way of humility. Instead, of being a healer, he further divided the left and the right. He wouldn't listen to his advisors, but would fire anyone who didn't say yes to him. Now, he is gone. Fortunately for the Republicans, with a little luck they might still end up with a slight majority in the senate. Depending on what happens in Georgia, they might avoid going down with the doomed ship Donald J. Trump.
Phil Robinson
Kingsburg
