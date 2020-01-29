KINGSBURG - Coming off its second loss of the season, Kingsburg avenged their first defeat on Thursday.
Behind a 16-point fourth quarter performance from Nate Towsley, the Vikings topped the Hanford West Huskies 69-64 at home. In a must-win game to keep their Central Sequoia League title hopes alive, the Vikings outscored the Huskies 26-13 over the period.
“Right there in the fourth quarter, we had some leaders that really stepped up,” Vikings coach Todd Brown said. “We played a little more physical, a little smarter, we were able to make them miss some shots and we were able to get it on a rebound and go.”
In the first meeting, Kingsburg fell to the Huskies 57-49 on Dec. 17. Prior to the second matchup, the Vikings fell 66-60 to Immanuel at home on Jan. 21.
The Vikings were 20-2 overall and 6-2 against CSL opponents before Monday’s non-league game against Liberty-Madera Ranchos. Hanford West (13-9, 4-4 CSL) were in a must-win situation for CSL title contention, as the Huskies entered the matchup at 4-3 in the CSL and dropped their previous three games.
Entering this week, Dinuba (20-4, 7-1 CSL) were atop the league standings.
“We just have to keep tightening things up,” Brown said about the team’s pursuit of a CSL title. “Keep guys healthy, just go out and keep competing every game, just take one game at a time.”
Kingsburg was down 51-43 after the third quarter and its deficit would grow to 10 points inside the first minute of the fourth. The Vikings would go on a 9-0 run to get within one point with 4:44 to play. After the Huskies went up 55-52, the lead would change three times. The Vikings took the final lead change of game with a 61-58 advantage with 1:12 left.
The Vikings eventually sealed the game, stretching their lead to a nine-point 67-58 advantage with 22 seconds on the clock.
“We just came off a loss, so we really wanted to win,” guard Colby Charles said. “We came out a little, not slow, but we weren’t executing things how we wanted to, especially against their press and that was it got to us a little bit, but we ended up figuring it out in the second half.”
Towsley poured a team-high 21 points, Charles scored 15 and Jose Martinez added nine. Towsley played the entire half with the bottom half of his face was wrapped up. He suffered a busted lip after taking an elbow to his face midway through the second quarter.
He was out for the remainder of the quarter and getting back on the floor was an important task for the junior guard.
“We can’t lose anymore,” Towsley said while his face was still wrapped. “We really can’t. It’s us and Dinuba right now and we got to win out. So I’m not taking any chances. I love these guys and I wanted to do it for them.”
Charles commended his teammate after the game.
“Oh my goodness, Nate wearing the World War I face got blown off [type mask], I don’t know what to say about him,” Charles said. “That was crazy the way he played. Honestly, that guy, he’s good, I love him, he played really good in the second half.”
Before scoring 16 points in the fourth, Towsley had two points in the first and three in the third. Seven of his points in the fourth quarter came from the free-throw line. Towsley was 7-of-7 on his free-throw attempts.
“He’s a warrior,” Brown said about Towsley. “He’s fights and I'm proud of him.”
Kingsburg led 18-11 after the first quarter and were down 36-29 at halftime. The Huskies outscored the Vikings 25-11 in the second.
Josiah James of Hanford West scored a game-high 24 points and Geovanni Lewis had 20.
The Vikings last played Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Monday (after press time).
Kingsburg will resume CSL play in a pivotal road matchup against Dinuba on Friday. A win would have the Vikings in a first place tie. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. start. After, the Vikings will host Central Valley Christian on Feb. 4.
