KJUHSD, SUSD postpone athletic events

Spring sports will be put on hold.
On Friday, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District and Selma Unified School District announced that athletic events are postponed until April 13 due to the coronavirus. The decision came after several districts closed schools and canceled student activities for the same reason.
“It’s definitely a difficult time knowing these student-athletes put so much time and energy into developing their craft and preparing for the season,” Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges said. “It’s a tough situation for everybody.”
The postponement will affect Central Sequoia League competition and the grand opening of Selma High’s newly renovated stadium will be pushed back. Notable events that are canceled are the annual Rafer Johnson Invitational hosted by the Kingsburg High track team and the Selma Greater Kiwanis Baseball Classic that occurs every spring break at Selma High and the Immanuel Sports Complex.
This season’s baseball tournament was supposed to be held for the 64th annual year.
“The hope is that we can salvage the season,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said. “We're going to talk about a lot of options and those options are going to include the ability to make up games if we can after spring break. That could mean possible doubleheaders, it could mean three games a week, it could mean extending the season one week because we don’t have state playoffs in baseball and softball yet. There’s a lot of possibilities if and when we decide.”
Another canceled event was the Selma High Invitational on March 20. It was slated to be the track team’s first meet at home after several years of not hosting any events. Elementary and junior high meets were expected to be held at Staley Stadium.
You have free articles remaining.
The next scheduled track event at Staley Stadium will be a league meet for Abraham Lincoln Middle School on April 23.
Selma High is slated to host the Haskell Henson Invitational, named after the longtime Bears’ cross country and track coach, on April 24.
“Obviously, everyone wants to compete, everybody wants to play,” Esraelain said. “It’s not a great week or great day for athletics as a whole from professional to collegiate to high school.”
KJUHSD, along with its neighboring districts, announced that the district will close its schools until at least April 13 amid coronavirus concerns, according to a statement on Kingsburg High School’s Facebook page on Friday. Schools in Kingsburg have been closed since Monday.
“I feel very confident in the decision that the district is making,” Hodges said. “The first thing that they said was ‘We want to keep kids first’ and they really have been doing that. This is my first year as athletic director and being with the administration and district during these difficult decisions. Every time they make a decision they really keep kids first and I appreciate that very much.”
Hodges is also a science teacher and the varsity girls soccer coach at Kingsburg High and has a daughter that attends the school.
On Friday, SUSD announced in a statement on Facebook that it will close its schools through April 13. Campuses have been closed since Monday.
“We’re all in this together,” Esraelian said. “Whether we win or lose a game, we certainly can’t lose the health of an athlete or one our coaches or one of our fans.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com