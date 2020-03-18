KJUHSD, SUSD postpone athletic events

Another canceled event was the Selma High Invitational on March 20. It was slated to be the track team’s first meet at home after several years of not hosting any events. Elementary and junior high meets were expected to be held at Staley Stadium.

The next scheduled track event at Staley Stadium will be a league meet for Abraham Lincoln Middle School on April 23.

Selma High is slated to host the Haskell Henson Invitational, named after the longtime Bears’ cross country and track coach, on April 24.

“Obviously, everyone wants to compete, everybody wants to play,” Esraelain said. “It’s not a great week or great day for athletics as a whole from professional to collegiate to high school.”

KJUHSD, along with its neighboring districts, announced that the district will close its schools until at least April 13 amid coronavirus concerns, according to a statement on Kingsburg High School’s Facebook page on Friday. Schools in Kingsburg have been closed since Monday.