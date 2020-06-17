KJUHSD resumes athletics under NFHS SMAC guidelines

In addition to the locker rooms, the weight room and pool will not be utilized during Phase 1, Hodges said.

“All the coaches understand that there’s no weight room right now,” Hodges said. “The water polo and swim and dive teams understand there’s no pool right now. There’s obviously extra work that we’re requiring of our coaches to really schedule around that. I’ve been really proud of our coaching staff for being engaged during this process and giving their best efforts to implement the guidelines.”

In the physical activity and athletic equipment section, the NFHS SMAC provides examples such as basketball players can shoot a ball, but no one else can touch it. Football players should not participate in team drills with a single ball and they can’t hand the ball off or pass it to their teammates. There should be no sharing of tackling dummies, donuts or sleds.

Volleyball players can’t use a single ball that others touch in any manner, softball and baseball players cannot share gloves, bats, or a single ball, but a single player may hit in cages and throw in batting practice - with netting as the backstop and without a catcher.